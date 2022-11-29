Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Here's our first look at Google's 2023 mid-ranger, the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a mid-ranger will once again allow consumers to spend less for a phone with an outstanding photography system including Google's highly-praised image processing software. And previous rumors have the phone equipped with the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor along with a 13MP IMX712 sensor on the back. The Pixel 7a is also rumored to feature a 90Hz refresh rate (compared to the old-school 60Hz display found on the Pixel 6a).

Today, Onleaks and Smartprix released a render of the Pixel 7a and from the back, it looks very much like the Pixel 7, although smaller. It does sport thicker bezels in front but continues to have the center-placed punch-hole selfie snapper. The display weighs in at 6.14 inches. Under the hood, we will find the Google Tensor 2 SoC, the same component that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.


And we expect the Pixel 7a to be the first Tensor-equipped phone to come with a Qualcomm Wi-Fi Bluetooth chip, the WCN6740. Since the Pixel 6a was released in July, don't expect the Pixel 7a until sometime next year. The 2023 Google I/O developer conference might be a good time to unveil the device although the rumor mill is calling for the introduction of the Pixel Fold during that conference (which should take place next May).


We'd expect the Pixel 7a to come with Android 13 pre-installed. Unless Google makes a change, it will receive three Android updates (to Android 14, 15, and 16) and five years of security updates.


And that will take us to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro expected next year with the Google Tensor 3 chipset. There already have been rumors about Google using an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for its 2023 flagship models; that would be a huge improvement over the optical sensors that it has used on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines.
