Amazon makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a Prime Day must-buy right before the Z Fold 7 launch

Galaxy Z Fold 6





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $900 off (45%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Pink Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $750 off (39%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $750 off (37%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 15, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Z Fold 6 In order to save the full nine Benjamins, mind you, there are a few special requirements you'll have to meet. For starters, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, which is obviously to be expected from a Prime Day deal. Apart from that, however, you have to go for a pink-coatedwith 512 gigs of internal storage space, and you need to hurry, as the $900 discount is only available through the end of the day in limited quantities.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

That makes this a "lightning" Prime-exclusive promotion, but if you're not quick enough to claim it, you can settle for saving $750 on a 256GB variant in one of three colorways or a 512 gig configuration in a silver hue. That's definitely not a bad summer deal either for a super-powerful, splendidly eye-catching, and exquisitely versatile handset that... will remain all those things and more even after its improved sequel is released.





will not change much once the Z Fold 7 comes out, with that gorgeous design, exceptional build quality, solid battery life, and silky smooth software experience looking unlikely to be altered by the passing of time... or appearance of Our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review will not change much once thecomes out, with that gorgeous design, exceptional build quality, solid battery life, and silky smooth software experience looking unlikely to be altered by the passing of time... or appearance of other top alternatives from brands like Google , Oppo, Vivo, or Huawei. In short, this looks like a totally and utterly unmissable bargain right now.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

If you're a hardcore Samsung fan, you've probably had July 9 marked in your calendar... apps ever since the company officially scheduled its big summer Unpacked event a couple of weeks ago. But July 8 might prove to be an even more significant date for bargain hunters in general and foldable enthusiasts in particular, as last year'sis sold at incredible new discounts with only a little over 24 hours to go until the Z Fold 7 sees daylight alongside the Z Flip 7