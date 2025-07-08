Amazon makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a Prime Day must-buy right before the Z Fold 7 launch
How could you possibly say no to one of the best foldable devices in the world at an unprecedented and unrivaled $900 discount?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan, you've probably had July 9 marked in your calendar... apps ever since the company officially scheduled its big summer Unpacked event a couple of weeks ago. But July 8 might prove to be an even more significant date for bargain hunters in general and foldable enthusiasts in particular, as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is sold at incredible new discounts with only a little over 24 hours to go until the Z Fold 7 sees daylight alongside the Z Flip 7.
Yes, Amazon's Prime Day 2025 festival has kicked off with a bang, slashing up to $900, yes, $900 off the list price of what's still undeniably one of the best foldable devices money can buy right now. And to think that $600 discount from late May seemed pretty much unbeatable back then.
In order to save the full nine Benjamins, mind you, there are a few special requirements you'll have to meet. For starters, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, which is obviously to be expected from a Prime Day deal. Apart from that, however, you have to go for a pink-coated Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512 gigs of internal storage space, and you need to hurry, as the $900 discount is only available through the end of the day in limited quantities.
That makes this a "lightning" Prime-exclusive promotion, but if you're not quick enough to claim it, you can settle for saving $750 on a 256GB variant in one of three colorways or a 512 gig configuration in a silver hue. That's definitely not a bad summer deal either for a super-powerful, splendidly eye-catching, and exquisitely versatile handset that... will remain all those things and more even after its improved sequel is released.
Our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review will not change much once the Z Fold 7 comes out, with that gorgeous design, exceptional build quality, solid battery life, and silky smooth software experience looking unlikely to be altered by the passing of time... or appearance of other top alternatives from brands like Google, Oppo, Vivo, or Huawei. In short, this looks like a totally and utterly unmissable bargain right now.
08 Jul, 2025Amazon makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a Prime Day must-buy right before the Z Fold 7 launch
04 Jul, 2025The premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a massive $545 off in this exclusive Samsung sale
09 Jun, 2025Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
26 May, 2025Amazon is incredibly selling a 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 model at a $600 discount
23 Apr, 2025At $651 off, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a top foldable option you can't pass up
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: