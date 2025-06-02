First Google Pixel 9a discount hits Amazon, possibly for a limited time
The Pixel 9a just received its first-ever discount on Amazon — act fast to save on one of 2025’s best mid-range phones.
Released less than two months ago, the Pixel 9a stands out as one of the best mid-range phones in 2025. At a relatively affordable price, this bad boy packs an ultra-bright display and a solid camera. And now, thanks to Amazon's latest deal, it's also cheaper than ever!
Yep, we're already getting a first-time discount of $50, making the ~$500 model a great pick for Google fans. We don't think this 10% markdown will remain live for long, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to save.
We've spent time with this fella, and it's a major winner on many fronts. Firstly, it has an excellent 6.3-inch OLED display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate. Sure, the bezels are a bit thick, but you still get a great visual experience.
What about the camera? The Android phone is equipped with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, with a 13MP selfie camera completing the setup. You get photos with great dynamics and lifelike colors, especially during the day.
Overall, the Pixel 9a is a great mid-range option you shouldn't overlook. Now that it's on sale for $50 off, it's even more attractive. Hurry up and save on the 128GB variant at Amazon before it's too late.
Under the hood, you get the Tensor G4 chip, which performs well enough on a daily basis, though it certainly isn't a benchmark winner. Still, as we've emphasized in our Pixel 9a review, the device performs better than the Galaxy A56, so at least that's something.
If there's anything not quite perfect, it must be the lack of the full Gemini experience. Google has equipped the device with Gemini Nano, which lacks support for features like Call Noted and the new Screenshots app. On the bright side, you get seven years of promised software support, ensuring your device remains safe and secure for years to come.
