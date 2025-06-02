Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

First Google Pixel 9a discount hits Amazon, possibly for a limited time

The Pixel 9a just received its first-ever discount on Amazon — act fast to save on one of 2025’s best mid-range phones.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Google Pixel 9a, showcasing its bright display.
Released less than two months ago, the Pixel 9a stands out as one of the best mid-range phones in 2025. At a relatively affordable price, this bad boy packs an ultra-bright display and a solid camera. And now, thanks to Amazon's latest deal, it's also cheaper than ever!

Yep, we're already getting a first-time discount of $50, making the ~$500 model a great pick for Google fans. We don't think this 10% markdown will remain live for long, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to save.

The Pixel 9a is $50 off at Amazon

$50 off (10%)
You can now save $50 on the latest Google Pixel mid-ranger, the Pixel 9a. This is a first-time discount that probably won't last very long. It's available on all 128GB color variants and the 256GB model in Obsidian. Act fast and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

We've spent time with this fella, and it's a major winner on many fronts. Firstly, it has an excellent 6.3-inch OLED display with a 60-120Hz refresh rate. Sure, the bezels are a bit thick, but you still get a great visual experience.

Under the hood, you get the Tensor G4 chip, which performs well enough on a daily basis, though it certainly isn't a benchmark winner. Still, as we've emphasized in our Pixel 9a review, the device performs better than the Galaxy A56, so at least that's something.

What about the camera? The Android phone is equipped with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, with a 13MP selfie camera completing the setup. You get photos with great dynamics and lifelike colors, especially during the day.

If there's anything not quite perfect, it must be the lack of the full Gemini experience. Google has equipped the device with Gemini Nano, which lacks support for features like Call Noted and the new Screenshots app. On the bright side, you get seven years of promised software support, ensuring your device remains safe and secure for years to come.

Overall, the Pixel 9a is a great mid-range option you shouldn't overlook. Now that it's on sale for $50 off, it's even more attractive. Hurry up and save on the 128GB variant at Amazon before it's too late.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
36 stories
02 Jun, 2025
First Google Pixel 9a discount hits Amazon, possibly for a limited time
31 May, 2025
You might not have much time left to grab this Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon
20 May, 2025
Amazon knocks the 256GB Pixel 9 down to an irresistible price with this $250 discount
19 May, 2025
Amazon puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL back under the spotlight with its latest sale
09 May, 2025
The Pixel 9 Pro is still up for grabs at up to $300 off on Amazon, but not for long
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
The OG Google Pixel Fold is an absolute must-buy right now at this insanely low price
The OG Google Pixel Fold is an absolute must-buy right now at this insanely low price
Check out how Google plans on improving the native Google Phone app for Android
Check out how Google plans on improving the native Google Phone app for Android
It's hard to believe that T-Mobile supposedly treated a 20-year customer like this
It's hard to believe that T-Mobile supposedly treated a 20-year customer like this
Save $130 and grab the JBL Xtreme 4 at a fantastic price with this unbeatable deal
Save $130 and grab the JBL Xtreme 4 at a fantastic price with this unbeatable deal
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless