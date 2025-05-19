Amazon puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL back under the spotlight with its latest sale
For a limited time, Amazon lets you save up to $250 on one of the best camera phones — the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a proper high-end phone — it has multiple Google AI features, a superb camera setup, and a beautiful display. While it may not rival options like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Galaxy S25 Ultra on the performance front, this device makes up for it with intuitive smart features and timely software updates straight from Google. The best part about it? Amazon is once again offering it at sweetly discounted prices!
For a limited time, the base Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage sells for $200 off its original ~$1,100 price. The 256GB unit gets an even more tempting price cut and is now down by $250, allowing you to buy it for just under $950 instead of nearly $1,200. Something to keep in mind: the Hazel colorway is the only one on sale at such low prices in both storage configurations.
Powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 8 Pro successor delivers impressive onboard AI capabilities. It offers an improved Call Screen and Recorder, Reimagine within the camera app, and more. The device provides a lovely experience, and all those AI goodies make everyday tasks even easier.
On top of all that, this Google Pixel handset is among the best camera phones. It captures photos with excellent dynamic range and just slightly warmer colors than earlier Pixel devices. The model features a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP 5x periscope unit on the rear.
While not a beast on the performance front, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a really solid Android flagship. If you've missed previous discounts, we suggest you consider Amazon's current deal. And remember — it won't stay up for long!
If you remember, Amazon had the same promo not long ago, again for a limited time. But if you missed that chance (and some earlier opportunities), now's a good time to upgrade your Google Pixel experience without paying full price.
Since this is the XL model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL also has a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. As you can see via our Pixel 9 Pro XL review's display measurements, the touchscreen gets incredibly bright, which is always a plus.
