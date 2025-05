Amazon puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL back under the spotlight with its latest sale

Save $200 on the Pixel 9 Pro XL (Hazel) $200 off (18%) Want a new Google Pixel phone with incredible AI features and a top-notch camera? The Pixel 9 Pro XL might be the perfect pick if you also want lots of screen real estate. This handset is down by $200 in Amazon's latest limited-time deal, making it a real delight. Buy at Amazon $250 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL in Hazel at Amazon $250 off (21%) Amazon is also selling the larger storage Pixel 9 Pro XL in Hazel at lower prices. For a limited time, you can buy the handset for $250 off its original price. Keep in mind that other color options with 256GB of onboard storage aren't on sale right now. Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a proper high-end phone — it has multiple Google AI features, a superb camera setup, and a beautiful display. While it may not rival options like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the Galaxy S25 Ultra on the performance front, this device makes up for it with intuitive smart features and timely software updates straight from Google. The best part about it? Amazon is once again offering it at sweetly discounted prices!For a limited time, the basewith 128GB of storage sells for $200 off its original ~$1,100 price. The 256GB unit gets an even more tempting price cut and is now down by $250, allowing you to buy it for just under $950 instead of nearly $1,200. Something to keep in mind: the Hazel colorway is the only one on sale at such low prices in both storage configurations.If you remember, Amazon had the same promo not long ago, again for a limited time. But if you missed that chance (and some earlier opportunities), now's a good time to upgrade your Google Pixel experience without paying full price.Powered by the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 8 Pro successor delivers impressive onboard AI capabilities. It offers an improved Call Screen and Recorder, Reimagine within the camera app, and more. The device provides a lovely experience, and all those AI goodies make everyday tasks even easier.Since this is the XL model, thealso has a larger 6.8-inch Super Actua display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. As you can see via ourreview's display measurements, the touchscreen gets incredibly bright, which is always a plus.On top of all that, this Google Pixel handset is among the best camera phones . It captures photos with excellent dynamic range and just slightly warmer colors than earlier Pixel devices. The model features a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP 5x periscope unit on the rear.While not a beast on the performance front, theis a really solid Android flagship. If you've missed previous discounts, we suggest you consider Amazon's current deal. And remember — it won't stay up for long!