Amazon knocks the 256GB Pixel 9 down to an irresistible price with this $250 discount
Amazon's limited-time sale on the AI-ready Google Pixel 9 lets you save as much as $250 on the 256GB variant.
If you recall, Amazon had a pretty lovely $200 discount on the 128GB Google Pixel 9 about two weeks ago. Well, guess what? Not only is this sale still here, but you can get an even better deal on the 256GB model! For a limited time, the e-commerce giant sells the Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Obsidian models for $250 off. That knocks the Google AI-enhanced phone down to under $650 from its original ~$900 price.
In case you're wondering, this stunning $250 discount goes live for only the second time this year. It was briefly available at the e-commerce giant not long ago, and we can't say exactly how long it'll remain now. So, if you want to score major savings on one of the latest Google Pixel phones, we suggest you jump at this chance to save $250 on the 256GB Pixel 9.
What about performance and AI tricks? Like the rest of the Pixel 9 series, this model packs a Tensor G4 chip, delivering slightly faster performance than its predecessor. That said, it's still far behind other similarly-priced models, such as the Galaxy S25, when it comes to raw horsepower.
The Pixel 9 is no slouch at capturing moments, either. It features a 50MP main lens and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear; a 10.5MP front sensor completes the setup. Photos taken with this Android phone feature ample detail, exceptional colors, and good balance. The device performs just as well in low-light conditions.
As you can see, this Google Pixel phone has a lot to offer. It might not have the Pro features of its siblings or a telephoto camera, but it checks all the boxes for its asking price. Get yours at Amazon and save $250 with this limited-time deal!
Featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and incredible brightness levels, this device offers excellent colors and smooth scrolling. In our display tests (see our Pixel 9 review for details), it also reached 1,970 nits, so it's bright enough to outshine the blazing sun!
The model may be no performance beast, but it makes up for it with incredible AI extras! From Reimagine and Add Me within the camera app, which provides impressive photo customizations, to the Pixel Screenshots app, which lets you quickly find your screenshots, the handset boasts plenty of smart tools to boost your experience.
