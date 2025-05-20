Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Amazon knocks the 256GB Pixel 9 down to an irresistible price with this $250 discount

Amazon's limited-time sale on the AI-ready Google Pixel 9 lets you save as much as $250 on the 256GB variant.

If you recall, Amazon had a pretty lovely $200 discount on the 128GB Google Pixel 9 about two weeks ago. Well, guess what? Not only is this sale still here, but you can get an even better deal on the 256GB model! For a limited time, the e-commerce giant sells the Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Obsidian models for $250 off. That knocks the Google AI-enhanced phone down to under $650 from its original ~$900 price.

Save $250 on the 256GB Pixel 9 at Amazon

$250 off (28%)
Amazon has returned its whopping $250 discount on the Pixel 9 we saw not long ago. Once again, the sale will only last for a limited time. Act fast if you want to save a whopping $250 on the Google AI-enhanced phone with 256GB of onboard storage.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9, 128GB: Save $200

$200 off (25%)
Those who don't need 256GB onboard storage are in for a treat on the 128GB Pixel 9. Although this model sports a slightly more modest price cut, it's still a very tempting pick at $200 off its original price.
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, this stunning $250 discount goes live for only the second time this year. It was briefly available at the e-commerce giant not long ago, and we can't say exactly how long it'll remain now. So, if you want to score major savings on one of the latest Google Pixel phones, we suggest you jump at this chance to save $250 on the 256GB Pixel 9.

Featuring a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and incredible brightness levels, this device offers excellent colors and smooth scrolling. In our display tests (see our Pixel 9 review for details), it also reached 1,970 nits, so it's bright enough to outshine the blazing sun!

What about performance and AI tricks? Like the rest of the Pixel 9 series, this model packs a Tensor G4 chip, delivering slightly faster performance than its predecessor. That said, it's still far behind other similarly-priced models, such as the Galaxy S25, when it comes to raw horsepower.

The model may be no performance beast, but it makes up for it with incredible AI extras! From Reimagine and Add Me within the camera app, which provides impressive photo customizations, to the Pixel Screenshots app, which lets you quickly find your screenshots, the handset boasts plenty of smart tools to boost your experience.

The Pixel 9 is no slouch at capturing moments, either. It features a 50MP main lens and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear; a 10.5MP front sensor completes the setup. Photos taken with this Android phone feature ample detail, exceptional colors, and good balance. The device performs just as well in low-light conditions.

As you can see, this Google Pixel phone has a lot to offer. It might not have the Pro features of its siblings or a telephoto camera, but it checks all the boxes for its asking price. Get yours at Amazon and save $250 with this limited-time deal!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
