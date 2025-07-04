Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
An Amazon seller has uploaded a video of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Each new day brings a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak, making you wonder if the South Korean giant will have any surprises left for its July 9 Unpacked event. A video of the phone has apparently been posted on Amazon.
As first spotted by 9to5Google, WSKEN posted a video of what looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to demonstrate the screen protector application process. This might not be the real deal, and sure enough, we never saw the display turned on. However, it does line up with the previous leaks, so you never know.
This video comes a day after another hands-on leak, which showed us the phone in the open position. The Amazon listing contains a video that shows how to install the protector to the outer screen.
This video is further confirmation that the Fold 7 is going to be thinner than the Fold 6. It almost looks like a conventional phone when folded, and it looks like it will be easier to open up the phone as there's enough space between the two halves.
The outer display is expected to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches, and while that may not sound like a lot, the screen does look noticeably bigger.
The video doesn't show us the phone from any other angle, but we know from earlier rumors that it will also have a larger 8-inch outer screen as well as a ring-less camera array.
The phone is also expected to be lighter than its predecessor. It might also ditch the under-display camera, which many users will appreciate. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
You can already sign up for the new phone and earn a $50 credit, which you will be able to use towards other Samsung products. You'll be free to opt out of buying the device when it's released.
