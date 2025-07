Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable

Galaxy Z Fold 7

This video is further confirmation that the Fold 7 is going to be thinner than the Fold 6. It almost looks like a conventional phone when folded, and it looks like it will be easier to open up the phone as there's enough space between the two halves. This video is further confirmation that theis going to be thinner than the Fold 6. It almost looks like a conventional phone when folded, and it looks like it will be easier to open up the phone as there's enough space between the two halves.



The outer display is expected to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches, and while that may not sound like a lot, the screen does look noticeably bigger.





Is thinness the most important aspect of a foldable phone? Yeah, how else will I be able to comfortably use it? Not really, the Fold 6 was fine As long as it's thin enough, it's fine Yeah, how else will I be able to comfortably use it? 60% Not really, the Fold 6 was fine 10% As long as it's thin enough, it's fine 30%









The phone is also expected to be lighter than its predecessor. It might also ditch the under-display camera, which many users will appreciate. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.



You can already sign up for the new phone and earn a $50 credit, which you will be able to use towards other Samsung products. You'll be free to opt out of buying the device when it's released.

Each new day brings a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak, making you wonder if the South Korean giant will have any surprises left for its July 9 Unpacked event. A video of the phone has apparently been posted on Amazon.As first spotted by WSKEN posted a video of what looks like theto demonstrate the screen protector application process. This might not be the real deal, and sure enough, we never saw the display turned on. However, it does line up with the previous leaks, so you never know.In any case, thewill be unveiled next week and go on sale later this month , so it's not a stretch to think that it's the actual phone.This video comes a day after another hands-on leak , which showed us the phone in the open position. The Amazon listing contains a video that shows how to install the protector to the outer screen.