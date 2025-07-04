Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable

Galaxy Z Fold 7

This video is further confirmation that theis going to be thinner than the Fold 6. It almost looks like a conventional phone when folded, and it looks like it will be easier to open up the phone as there's enough space between the two halves.

The outer display is expected to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches, and while that may not sound like a lot, the screen does look noticeably bigger.

The video doesn't show us the phone from any other angle, but we know from earlier rumors that it will also have a larger 8-inch outer screen as well as a ring-less camera array.The phone is also expected to be lighter than its predecessor. It might also ditch the under-display camera, which many users will appreciate. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.You can already sign up for the new phone and earn a $50 credit, which you will be able to use towards other Samsung products. You'll be free to opt out of buying the device when it's released.