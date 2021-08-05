Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450

Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $4500
According to Twitter tipster and FPT frontman Jon Prosser, the long-awaited Pixel 5a mid-range model will be launched on August 26th in just two markets, the U.S. and Japan. It will be available only online or physically available from Google Stores priced at $450 USD. The one color available will be Mostly Black.
An IP67 rating means that the phone can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3.28 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. The Pixel 5a will reportedly also sport a 3.5mm earphone jack.
The camera array will be the same one used last year on the Pixel 5 which means you should expect a 12.2MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. Also on the back will be a 16MP Ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.