Android Release dates Google

Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
According to Twitter tipster and FPT frontman Jon Prosser, the long-awaited Pixel 5a mid-range model will be launched on August 26th in just two markets, the U.S. and Japan. It will be available only online or physically available from Google Stores priced at $450 USD. The one color available will be Mostly Black.

The Pixel 5a will feature a 6.4-inch display that can be updated 60 to 90 times a second. The Snapdragon 765G will be under the hood with 6GB of memory inside. A generously sized 4650mAh battery will keep the lights on and there will be no wireless charging capabilities.

An IP67 rating means that the phone can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3.28 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes and emerge unscathed. The Pixel 5a will reportedly also sport a 3.5mm earphone jack.

The camera array will be the same one used last year on the Pixel 5 which means you should expect a 12.2MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.7. Also on the back will be a 16MP Ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

If you want flagship specs and features, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available for purchase sometime in October.

