Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email

Phone stolen or lost? Can't get into your Gmail account? Google has created new ways to access your apps.

A new attack called Pixnapping is capable of stealing your two-factor authentication (2FA) code in 30 seconds without you knowing. That's an extremely dangerous attack. Google has taken care of Pixnapping and has come up with new security features that are designed to help you access your Gmail account in case you are locked out. This could happen if you've lost your device, forgotten your password, or was the victim of a malware attack.

Attacks against Google apps are up sharply


Attacks against Google apps, which includes Gmail, are up 84% over the last year according to Google. The biggest threat to those using Google's apps has been password-stealing emails. This is where Account Recovery comes into play. But even Google admits that Account Recovery won't always help you access a Gmail account you're locked out of. Claire Forszt and Sriram Karra both are members of Google’s Identity and Engagement team, and both have concerns about using Account Recovery to access a Gmail account you've been locked out of.

Forszt and Karra note that recovering a Gmail account you're locked out of, even when using a one-time SMS code, "can be hard if you lost your phone or haven’t updated your recovery phone number." So, Google has launched a new Recovery Contacts setting that allows Gmail users to choose from family members, trusted contacts, and close friends to help them reconnect with their Gmail account. "It’s a simple, secure way to turn to people you trust when other recovery options aren’t available," Google's Forszt and Karra said.

You must set up Recovery Contacts before you lose access to your account so you might want to take care of this now. From your browser go to: myaccount.google.com/security. Make sure that you're on the Security tab. Scroll down to a box on the left side that says Recovery contacts. Tap on it, follow the directions to verify your identity, and you'll be taken to a page where you can add Recovery contacts. Tap the + Recovery contact button and you'll be able to add as many as 10 people you trust to help you access your Gmail account, or any Google app that you have been locked out of.

Google introduces the aptly named "Sign in with Mobile Number"


Google also has launched a way for Android users to verify their identity and regain Gmail access with nothing more than their mobile number. Google's Sign in with Mobile Number works like this. Punching in your phone number will bring up accounts connected to that number. Tap the account you want to sign in to and enter your lockscreen passcode. Without a password, you will still be able to access your account.

Eugene Liderman, Google's director of Android security and privacy, said, "We are introducing this gradually worldwide, watch for it on a phone near you." 

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
