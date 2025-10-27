Google Messages might let you undo your worst texting mistake
Google Messages may soon offer the perfect remedy for rage deletion.
Google Messages may soon let you restore deleted messages. Currently, when you delete a message, the action is permanent. However, a future version of Google's messaging app may let you reverse course.
When you delete an email from your inbox, it usually goes to a bin, where it stays for a specified number of days before being permanently deleted. For Gmail, there's a 30-day window during which messages can be recovered.
Code snippets in the beta version of the app mention a "trash folder" and "trashed conversations." The work appears to be in its early stages, which is seemingly why the outlet was unable to see the feature in action.
How many times have you rage deleted a message, only to wish you had kept it? Or, if you are always in a hurry like me, you might have unintentionally deleted a text during your mass-deletion spree.
Although that's a nice way to move a conversation out of sight, it's still not a replacement for restoring deleted messages.
Google Messages recently streamlined the process for accessing photos and received new Material 3 Expressive changes. Before that, it got a feature that warns you about inappropriate videos.
Today's rumor suggests Google Messages doesn't just want to be the best texting app. It's committed to delivering the best experience, even if that means looking to email clients for inspiration.
Dumpster diving for deleted messages
The beta version of Google Messages hints that it will soon get a bin. | Image Credit - Android Authority
When you delete an email from your inbox, it usually goes to a bin, where it stays for a specified number of days before being permanently deleted. For Gmail, there's a 30-day window during which messages can be recovered.
On Google Messages, once you delete a message, it vanishes completely. Android Authority says that may soon change.
Code snippets in the beta version of the app mention a "trash folder" and "trashed conversations." The work appears to be in its early stages, which is seemingly why the outlet was unable to see the feature in action.
The bin will bring peace of mind
How many times have you rage deleted a message, only to wish you had kept it? Or, if you are always in a hurry like me, you might have unintentionally deleted a text during your mass-deletion spree.
While deleted messages won't be kept indefinitely, a 30-day period would be enough for you to decide if you want to keep them. Right now, Google Messages lets you archive old or unwanted conversations to make them disappear from the home screen, and they can be moved back at any time.
Although that's a nice way to move a conversation out of sight, it's still not a replacement for restoring deleted messages.
Google Messages continues getting better
Google Messages recently streamlined the process for accessing photos and received new Material 3 Expressive changes. Before that, it got a feature that warns you about inappropriate videos.
Today's rumor suggests Google Messages doesn't just want to be the best texting app. It's committed to delivering the best experience, even if that means looking to email clients for inspiration.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: