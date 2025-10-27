Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Google Messages might let you undo your worst texting mistake

Google Messages may soon offer the perfect remedy for rage deletion.

Google Messages trash folder delete
Google Messages may soon let you restore deleted messages. Currently, when you delete a message, the action is permanent. However, a future version of Google's messaging app may let you reverse course.

Dumpster diving for deleted messages



When you delete an email from your inbox, it usually goes to a bin, where it stays for a specified number of days before being permanently deleted. For Gmail, there's a 30-day window during which messages can be recovered.

On Google Messages, once you delete a message, it vanishes completely. Android Authority says that may soon change.

Code snippets in the beta version of the app mention a "trash folder" and "trashed conversations." The work appears to be in its early stages, which is seemingly why the outlet was unable to see the feature in action.

The bin will bring peace of mind


How many times have you rage deleted a message, only to wish you had kept it? Or, if you are always in a hurry like me, you might have unintentionally deleted a text during your mass-deletion spree.

While deleted messages won't be kept indefinitely, a 30-day period would be enough for you to decide if you want to keep them. Right now, Google Messages lets you archive old or unwanted conversations to make them disappear from the home screen, and they can be moved back at any time.

Although that's a nice way to move a conversation out of sight, it's still not a replacement for restoring deleted messages.

Are you excited about this feature?

Vote View Result

Google Messages continues getting better


Google Messages recently streamlined the process for accessing photos and received new Material 3 Expressive changes. Before that, it got a feature that warns you about inappropriate videos.

Today's rumor suggests Google Messages doesn't just want to be the best texting app. It's committed to delivering the best experience, even if that means looking to email clients for inspiration.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
