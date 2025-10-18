Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu

Google rolls out what could be the last Material 3 Expressive update for the Google Messages app.

Different colored backgrounds are used on the Google Messages app.
Google has spent months updating its apps using the Material 3 Expressive design language. During the spring and summer, Google updated the chat interface of Google Messages using the Material 3 Expressive redesign. This was followed by the Material 3 Expressive facelift of Google Messages' Profile Pages. In August, the Plus "+" page for the Google Messages app received the Material 3 Expressive redesign.

This should be the last Material 3 Expressive update for the Google Messages app


All of those updates leave just one more Material 3 Expressive update for Google Messages and that would be the account menu. You can access this page by opening the Google Messages app and tapping on the profile icon on the upper right of the display. The newly redesigned version of the account menu uses containers for each listing, a sure sign that the Material 3 Expressive redesign has been made.

Here are some of the changes made to the redesigned account menu


The account holder's profile icon is now a big circle centered near the top of the page. Underneath the button that says, "Manage your Google Account," is a dedicated listing that reads, "Switch account." The redesigned account menu page shows up in version 20250922_00_RC00 in the stable and beta variants of the app. It does appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest beta version of Android 16 QPR2.

Screenshot shows the account menu page for the Google Messages app.
The Material 3 Expressive redesigned account menu for the Google Messages app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If you don't have the Google Messages app installed on your Android phone, you can install it from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link. The Google Messages account menu allows you to switch which version of the app you have open. If you have multiple Google accounts, each with access to its own version of the Google Messages app, you can choose which one you want to view at any given time.

You can also tap on Your profile to create a new profile. From this page, you can add a photo to your profile icon, decide whether to show your name and picture only to people you message, your contacts, or no one. You can also choose to see archived messages as well as view spam messages that were blocked. You can also mark all messages as being read and arrange to have your phone number used to send and receive messages on devices signed into your Google account.

Are you happy with the redesigned look of the Google Messages app?

Vote View Result

Update rolls out for the Google Messages account menu
