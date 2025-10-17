Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Google may be bringing "Nano Banana" to Messages so you can properly spam your friends

Google Messages may be next in line to get the "Nano Banana" AI model.

Google’s successful "Nano Banana" AI image model is reportedy coming to Google Messages. This means you’ll likely be able to generate AI images directly inside your text conversations very soon.

What’s new in Google Messages?

Nano Banana code found in Messages app
Google is on a full-court press with its new AI image model, "Nano Banana." It’s been a huge hit for its uncanny ability to keep a person's likeness across different generated images, and now it looks like our texting app is next in line for the upgrade.

According to a new report, the latest version of Google Messages (v20251009) is packed with code pointing to this new feature. They even managed to force a new "Banana icon" to appear when you long-press on an image in a chat.

For now, tapping the icon does absolutely nothing. But let's be real, the writing is on the wall. This is a clear signal that Google is plumbing its powerful AI image generator directly into your personal and group chats.

Why this is the new AI battleground


This isn't just Google adding a fun new toy; it's a strategic move in the great AI messaging war. Meta, Google's huge competitor in this space, has already been pushing its own "Imagine" AI image generator into WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger for a while now. You can just type a prompt and create a custom image right in the chat.

Frankly, Google is playing catch-up here. But they might have an ace up their sleeve. Nano Banana's key strength is that "likeness retention." Meta's tool is fine, but it struggles with consistency. If Google can let you create custom reaction memes featuring you or your friends that actually look right, that’s a game-changer and a clear one-up on the competition.

Would you use this tool to generate images inside your Google Messages chats?

Would you use this tool?


It definitely feels like every app on our phones is in a race to cram an AI generator into its menus, whether we asked for it or not, so I'm honestly torn on this one. On one hand, the idea of generating a perfect, hilarious, in-the-moment image for a group chat without swapping apps sounds fantastic. On the other hand, do I really need this? Sometimes I just want to send a simple text, not manage an AI art studio.

Still, I'm cautiously optimistic. If "Nano Banana" in Messages is fast, intuitive, and as good at likeness as its reputation suggests, it could be genuinely fun and useful. But if it's just another clunky, slow feature, I’ll be sticking with my GIFs.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless