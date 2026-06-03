Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Google finally lets websites opt out of AI Search. But why would they?

The future of internet search may or may not be AI, but Google just gave the option for websites to say "no" and exclude themselves from AI search results.

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Software updates Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google AI Mode banner
Websites can now opt out of AI search results. | Image by Google
The future of internet search may or may not be AI, but Google just gave the option for websites to say no to AI and exclude themselves from AI search results.

The company posted on its official blog earlier today, saying that it will start testing a toggle inside of its Search Console to give webmasters the ability to remove domains from AI search results. This new toggle will roll out for a small set of test domains in the UK and then spread globally.

"Sites that opt out will not receive traffic or impressions from our generative AI features," reads part of the post. "This control will not be used as a ranking signal for search results outside of these generative AI Search features."


How often do you click on results from AI Overview?
2 Votes

More tools inside the Search Console


New tools showing deep AI-related metrics are now available in the Search Console. | Image by Google - Google finally lets websites opt out of AI Search. But why would they?
New tools showing deep AI-related metrics are now available in the Search Console. | Image by Google

For everyone else, who embrace AI Overviews and the new AI order, Google is rolling out new insights in the Search Console.

Recommended For You
The detailed data will show information about which of their pages appear in AI responses and in what countries.

"We're continuing to work with website owners to understand what insights will be most helpful to inform their strategies, and we'll introduce additional metrics over time."


Back in May during its annual I/O conference, Google announced a new dynamic Search Box that expands in size to fit big queries and also supports images, videos, files, and Chrome tabs as input data.

AI Overviews is now more than two years old


Google began rolling out AI Overviews to US users back in May 2024. Later that year, despite early citicism, the company expanded the feature to more than 100 countries worldwide.

In the beginning of 2026 Google morphed AI Overviews into AI Mode, where users can ask follow-up questions under the AI summary.

The internet is changing. Is conventional Google Search dead?



The world is definitely changing. According to data from an Ahrefs Study, the presence of an AI Overview reduces the organic CTR for position-one content by a staggering 58%.

This means people don't go to websites anymore and rely on AI summaries alone. This results in a drastic drop in revenue for publishers who actually generate the content and several big media outlets going out of business.

The new option to exclude websites from AI Search results might be a tool for publishers to limit the negative impact, but on the other hand, given how people are using the internet nowadays, it may very well be a suicide.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
T-Mobile is axing stores, and you told us exactly where you'd go instead
T-Mobile is axing stores, and you told us exactly where you'd go instead
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team