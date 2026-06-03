At $150 off, Garmin Instinct 3 is the hottest choice for the wilderness this summer

Garmin Instinct 3 45mm, AMOLED, Black: Save $150!

$150 off (33%)

Amazon is offering a sweet $150 discount on the 45mm Garmin Instinct 3 in Black, dropping the model with an AMOLED display below $300. The watch has a rugged build, packs a plethora of features, and offers up to 18 days of battery life. It's definitely worth getting at its current cost, so don't miss out!