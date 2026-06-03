At $150 off, Garmin Instinct 3 is the hottest choice for the wilderness this summer
The watch is loaded with features, has a durable design, and even offers up to 18 days of battery life per charge.
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It's definitely ready to take on the wild. | Image by PhoneArena
While I appreciate what Samsung and Apple are trying to do with their Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra series, Garmin remains the undisputed king of the rugged, outdoor smartwatch game.
Sure, Samsung’s and Apple’s uber-premium wearables are tough as nails and loaded with features, but a two- to three-day battery life isn't gonna cut it when you’re somewhere up in the mountains with the nearest outlet being God knows how many miles away.
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Granted, Garmin’s smartwatches don't run on a fancy OS and lack the deep integration of the Play Store or the App Store, but most of them can go for weeks on a single charge, all while offering a rugged yet lightweight build. That’s why, if you prefer function over fancy aesthetics, chances are you’re likely thinking of getting a Garmin smartwatch.
But which timepiece to actually buy? After all, Garmin doesn’t have just one or two models; it has a gazillion series, each with different generations and configurations. While there are a ton of things you need to think about before getting a new smartwatch, like what kind of features you really need or what build quality you’d prefer, Amazon has a sweet deal on the Garmin Instinct 3, which I think might tickle your fancy.
The offer applies to the Black 45mm model with an AMOLED display, which is selling for $150 off its usual cost. This lets you grab one for under $300. The best thing is that this is the lowest price point the watch has ever been available at on Amazon, making this one of the best times to get a brand-new Garmin Instinct 3.
As for what our friend here brings to the table, well, it’s a Garmin smartwatch made for the outdoors, so you’re getting a highly durable timepiece that can accompany you on every adventure. Its case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer, which is exceptionally tough but also lightweight, so you can traverse forests without the watch weighing down your wrist. It even has a built-in LED flashlight in case you’re still far away from camp and the sun is setting.
You also get the usual health-tracking bells and whistles most Garmin smartwatches come with, including recovery time, stress tracking, body battery energy monitoring, and Garmin Coach, which allows the smartwatch to provide tailored training plans. There are also lifestyle features like smart notifications, NFC for contactless payments, GPS tracking, and access to Garmin’s Connect IQ store for third-party apps.
Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. You don’t get phone call support here, and while the screen is an AMOLED panel, it’s sadly not touch-sensitive. You’ll have to use the physical buttons to navigate, which isn’t quite as convenient. On the flip side, you get up to 18 days of battery life, which more than compensates for its lack of a touchscreen.
The Garmin Instinct 3 was obviously made for outdoor aficionados — or truckers, as it has a dedicated Trucking feature that lets drivers live a healthier lifestyle while on the road. It may lack a touch-sensitive display and phone call support, but it’s loaded with features, looks like a watch straight out of an adventure movie, and has a battery life that the Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch Ultra can only dream of.
So, yeah! If you think that the Garmin Instinct 3 fits the bill, do not hesitate. Tap either the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and score one for a whopping $150 off now while you still can!
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