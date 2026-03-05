Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Here's why Verizon wants us not to touch our phones in this particular room at home

It's called "digital detox".

Verizon
Much has been said about digital addiction and smartphone abuse in recent times – and Verizon lays out another argument in favor of the importance of taking a break from the screen. Your kids will benefit from it the most.

The detox zone



First, it was the TV, then it was the PC, and now, it's the smartphone that can get us in trouble. Some of us are able to keep that demon under control, but doomscrolling for hours is something that too many people do.

Taking a break from technology every now and then (and the phone in general, since this little fella successfully nuked the computer at home) is mandatory… and often impossible. We've all been there: you're dining with your family or friends and someone (that could very well be you) takes out "just" to check a notification. "Just" to answer a text, "just" to scroll through TikTok. Then, probably everyone on the table is on their phones.

But there's a case to be made for a tech-free zone at home, the latest Verizon blog post reads.

How often do you feel you need a break from your phone?
3 Votes

What's that?


A digital detox zone is a spot in the house where screens get put down and real-life interaction comes first. No texting, no gaming, no endless scrolling. It is a simple way for parents to show what balanced tech use looks like and give their kids and relatives undivided attention.

Research backs it up. A 2021 review in Mobile Media & Communication found that taking a two-week break from digital devices was linked to better sleep, improved mood, lower anxiety and depression, as well as stronger focus and self-control. Similar results were reported in JAMA Network Open, where cutting back on social media for just one week improved certain mental health outcomes in young adults.

If kids are staying up late on devices, dragging through the morning, zoning out on their phones, slipping in school, or getting edgy without a screen nearby, it may be time to reset. The key is getting everyone involved. Families can agree on ground rules like no phones at dinner or shutting devices off at a set hour, along with simple consequences if someone breaks them.

If you're serious about it, it's important to separate the house into tech-free zones and tech-go zones. Tech-free areas are built for conversation and offline activities, while tech-go spaces allow shared screen time in a more intentional way, with limits in place.

Don't let the gadget you're using take over you.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless