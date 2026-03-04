At nearly half off, Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM 4 outlast the Sony WH-1000XM6 in more ways than one
With a premium sound, comfy design, and up to 60 hours of battery life, these are a steal.
A person wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4. | Image by PhoneArena
As I just shared, the Marshall Emberton II is a true compact temptation at 34% off on Amazon right now. However, if you’re in the market for high-end headphones at a massive discount, I suggest you check out Amazon’s deal on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 instead.
The e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping 49% off the model in Graphite, dropping the price below $230. If that doesn’t look like an affordable price to you, keep in mind that these usually go for around $450. So, while their current cost may be far from budget-friendly, you just can’t argue that they're a bargain when compared to that eye-watering sticker price. Plus, they rank among the best headphones on the market, so you’re actually getting a ton of value when pulling the trigger on this deal.
You can’t compete with top dogs like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra if you don’t boast phenomenal sound. That’s why these puppies offer high-end audio, even though they miss out on fancy features like head tracking and surround sound. And since everyone’s taste in music is different, you can adjust them to suit yours via the EQ feature in the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.
Now, add in a comfy design with spacious, pillowy ear cushions wrapped in high-grade vegan leather, and you get premium headphones that are unmissable at 49% off. So, don’t dilly-dally—tap that offer button at the beginning of the article or in the product box and save big today!
