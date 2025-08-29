Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
Don't miss your chance to save $230 on this mid-range Samsung tablet!
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ might not be the latest Fan Edition tablet with a large display, but Walmart’s latest promo brings it back in the spotlight. Currently, you can get this device for just $369.99 instead of $599.99. That saves you a hefty $230!
In case you’re wondering, this is the hottest discount we’ve seen in months! Yep, previous bargains we’ve come across in the past few months haven’t exceeded $200, so this is clearly a standout deal you don’t want to miss.
If you’re dead set on getting the latest mid-range Samsung tablet, we’d suggest trading in an eligible device at the official Samsung Store. That helps you save up to $400 on the Tab S10 FE+ and brings it to only $249.99.
Under the hood, this Android tablet features an Exynos 1380 chip, which delivers a reliable experience with everyday tasks. You can expect a lag-free performance with web browsing, light multitasking, and more, though this slate certainly can’t rival the best tablets.
In addition, this device has a remarkable battery life. You can expect up to 20 hours of screen time per charge, which should be more than good enough for most users. On top of that, it supports 45W wired charging for quick top-ups.
So, what do you think? If the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ sounds like the right fit for you, now’s your chance to save. Get it at Walmart and save $230 before it’s too late.
But if you don’t have the right trade-in, the previous model is more than worth it. It features a good-looking 12.4-inch display with crisp resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a mostly smooth scrolling experience. Plus, the device supports the S Pen and ships with one, so you can take quick notes or get creative at no extra cost.
So, you’re getting a vivid display and solid mid-range performance. But that’s not all. Samsung integrated an impressive IP68 rating, ensuring this bad boy can handle accidental water splashes without any damage. It’s also slim and lightweight, making it easy to carry around.
