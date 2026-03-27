Galaxy Tab S10 Lite gets a sweet discount, turning into the best value Samsung tablet
This is the best choice for users who don't need crazy specs and don't want to overspend.
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A Galaxy Tab S10 Lite on a white background. | Image by PhoneArena
While I adore the Galaxy Tab S11, I believe you shouldn’t break the bank on it if you won’t utilize it to its full potential. After all, this is one of the best tablets on the market and packs an insane amount of firepower but also an eye-watering price tag. If you use your tablet for basic stuff like watching YouTube, reading the latest news on PhoneArena.com, and browsing the web, then I’d suggest getting a Galaxy Tab S10 Lite instead.
While it won’t wow you with ultra-fast performance, its Exynos 1380, complemented by 6GB of RAM, has enough oomph to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any issues. And with a starting price of $349.99, it’s not particularly expensive. Plus, you won’t even have to pay that much right now, as both Amazon and Samsung are offering a $50 discount on the 128GB version. And if you have an old tablet that you don’t use, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $178 instead.
So, who is the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite perfect for? Well, it’s a great choice for anyone who uses their tablet for basic tasks like checking their Insta and watching YouTube and who wants a capable yet affordable tablet with a stylus. If you fall into that group, then don’t hesitate—save on a new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite now!
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While it won’t wow you with ultra-fast performance, its Exynos 1380, complemented by 6GB of RAM, has enough oomph to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any issues. And with a starting price of $349.99, it’s not particularly expensive. Plus, you won’t even have to pay that much right now, as both Amazon and Samsung are offering a $50 discount on the 128GB version. And if you have an old tablet that you don’t use, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $178 instead.
In addition to the dependable performance, you’ll also enjoy pleasant visuals on the cheap, as the tablet rocks a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2112 x 1320 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, its 90Hz refresh rate makes it feel way faster than it actually is. And with the included S Pen inside the box, you’ll also get that stylus-powered experience that Samsung’s more expensive tablets bring to the table.
So, who is the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite perfect for? Well, it’s a great choice for anyone who uses their tablet for basic tasks like checking their Insta and watching YouTube and who wants a capable yet affordable tablet with a stylus. If you fall into that group, then don’t hesitate—save on a new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite now!
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