Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite gets a sweet discount, turning into the best value Samsung tablet

This is the best choice for users who don't need crazy specs and don't want to overspend.

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A Galaxy Tab S10 Lite on a white background.
A Galaxy Tab S10 Lite on a white background. | Image by PhoneArena
While I adore the Galaxy Tab S11, I believe you shouldn’t break the bank on it if you won’t utilize it to its full potential. After all, this is one of the best tablets on the market and packs an insane amount of firepower but also an eye-watering price tag. If you use your tablet for basic stuff like watching YouTube, reading the latest news on PhoneArena.com, and browsing the web, then I’d suggest getting a Galaxy Tab S10 Lite instead.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (14%)
Amazon is selling the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite for $50 off, bringing the 128GB model to a sub-$300 price point. It’s a fantastic value for the money, pairing an included S Pen with a dependable performance and a good-looking display. If you're in the market for a capable tablet that won't break the bank, this is one you definitely shouldn't miss!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Save up to $178 with a trade-in!

$171 99
$349 99
$178 off (51%)
You can also save $50 directly through Samsung. Just select that you don't have a device to trade in. However, if you have an old tablet collecting dust, trading it in could net you an even bigger discount of up to $178 off.
Buy at Samsung

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While it won’t wow you with ultra-fast performance, its Exynos 1380, complemented by 6GB of RAM, has enough oomph to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any issues. And with a starting price of $349.99, it’s not particularly expensive. Plus, you won’t even have to pay that much right now, as both Amazon and Samsung are offering a $50 discount on the 128GB version. And if you have an old tablet that you don’t use, you can trade it in with Samsung to save up to $178 instead.

In addition to the dependable performance, you’ll also enjoy pleasant visuals on the cheap, as the tablet rocks a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2112 x 1320 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, its 90Hz refresh rate makes it feel way faster than it actually is. And with the included S Pen inside the box, you’ll also get that stylus-powered experience that Samsung’s more expensive tablets bring to the table.

So, who is the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite perfect for? Well, it’s a great choice for anyone who uses their tablet for basic tasks like checking their Insta and watching YouTube and who wants a capable yet affordable tablet with a stylus. If you fall into that group, then don’t hesitate—save on a new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite now!

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$5 off (14%)
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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