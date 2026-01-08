Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE the perfect daily companion with its latest deal
The tablet offers speedy performance, delivers pleasant visuals, and even comes with its own S Pen!
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Galaxy Tab S11 is selling at a sweet $170 discount on Amazon, making it an unmissable purchase for shoppers after a can-do-it-all tablet. But if you’re looking for a more affordable Galaxy slate with speedy performance and an included S Pen, I think Samsung’s deal on its Galaxy Tab S10 FE might be more up your alley!The
As for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, well, it’s not quite on the level of the high-end Galaxy Tab S11, sure, but it’s no slouch either. Rocking an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can handle most tasks without any issues, making it great for everyday stuff like web browsing and streaming videos. And while it doesn’t boast an AMOLED display, its 10.9-inch LCD screen packs a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a high 90Hz refresh rate, delivering pleasant visuals on the go.
Overall, my personal opinion is that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a smart buy. It delivers everything most people need, including fast browsing, good-enough picture quality for streaming, and an included stylus for increased productivity—all that without breaking the bank. That’s why I urge you not to hesitate and score one at a sweet discount now while you can!
Right now, you can snag this mid-range slate for just $429.99, which is $70 off its usual starting price of about $500. In order to see the discount, though, you need to select that you don’t have a device to trade in. However, it’s worth noting that Samsung offers up to $300 off with a trade-in. The company even claims a guaranteed $100 discount on any eligible tablet, so it’s definitely worth checking out how much you can save by parting with your old slate.
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As for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, well, it’s not quite on the level of the high-end Galaxy Tab S11, sure, but it’s no slouch either. Rocking an Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it can handle most tasks without any issues, making it great for everyday stuff like web browsing and streaming videos. And while it doesn’t boast an AMOLED display, its 10.9-inch LCD screen packs a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a high 90Hz refresh rate, delivering pleasant visuals on the go.
Overall, my personal opinion is that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a smart buy. It delivers everything most people need, including fast browsing, good-enough picture quality for streaming, and an included stylus for increased productivity—all that without breaking the bank. That’s why I urge you not to hesitate and score one at a sweet discount now while you can!
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