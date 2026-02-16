Limited-time deal drops versatile Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ to a new record low price
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ showcased with vivid mountain imagery on display. | Image by PhoneArenaI recently shared that the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a solid alternative to the Galaxy Tab S11 after a $100 discount on Amazon. But if you’re looking for a slightly larger canvas, you should definitely check out the retailer’s latest offer on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.
A limited-time deal on the 256GB model has slashed 20% off its usual $750 price tag. Thanks to this discount, you can treat yourself to a unit for less than $600, saving a massive $150. This marks a new all-time low for this tablet, and you can even pick the variant that best matches your style, as all color options are currently available at this price. To be honest, even I’d be tempted to grab one if I were in the market for a new slate.
While it’s not quite on the level of the flagship Galaxy Tab S11 lineup, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is arguably the best choice if you’re after a 13.1-inch Android-powered tablet that can handle daily tasks with ease without breaking the bank. Equipped with a mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers dependable performance with enough firepower to breeze through web browsing, video streaming, and social media.
Factor in the fact that you’re also getting an S Pen inside the box—adding even more to your total savings—and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ truly becomes a bargain waiting to be snatched. Therefore, don’t make it wait any longer and grab one at its lowest price ever on Amazon today!
