Compact Pixel 9 plunges by $219 on Amazon
The phone is still worth getting, especially at this discounted price. Don't hesitate!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Showcase of the front and back of the Pixel 9. | Image by PhoneArenaAs techies, we always want the latest and greatest gadgets. Usually, that means we aim straight for the top-of-the-line flagship. However, if you’re willing to compromise slightly and grab a model that’s been out for a bit, you’ll find some incredible bargains.
For instance, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a $219 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage. This deal allows you to snag the Obsidian model for about $580, rather than splurging the full $800. While the discount doesn’t come directly from Amazon, you’re still covered by a 30-day refund policy. Plus, given the merchant’s solid 100% positive rating, you can shop with plenty of confidence.
If you’re still on the fence, the truth is that the Pixel 9 brings massive value at this price point. Sure, the Tensor G4 might not outperform the absolute latest chipsets in a benchmark battle, but it remains exceptionally powerful for daily use, offering speedy performance. Combined with 12GB of RAM, it can juggle multiple apps without breaking a sweat.
The biggest selling point, however, remains its camera capabilities. Being a true Pixel, it rocks a 50MP main sensor and a 10.5MP selfie unit. Both take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors, largely thanks to Google’s image-processing magic, which polishes your pictures the moment you take them.
Powering that top-tier camera performance is a 4,700 mAh battery designed to last all day without a charger. Plus, the phone should continue to receive software support until August 2031, which means you won’t be thinking of replacing it any time soon. So, if it ticks all the right boxes, be sure to grab one for less now while the deal lasts!
