Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Compact Pixel 9 plunges by $219 on Amazon

The phone is still worth getting, especially at this discounted price. Don't hesitate!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the back and front of the Pixel 9.
Showcase of the front and back of the Pixel 9. | Image by PhoneArena
       View now at Amazon  
As techies, we always want the latest and greatest gadgets. Usually, that means we aim straight for the top-of-the-line flagship. However, if you’re willing to compromise slightly and grab a model that’s been out for a bit, you’ll find some incredible bargains.

For instance, a third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a $219 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage. This deal allows you to snag the Obsidian model for about $580, rather than splurging the full $800. While the discount doesn’t come directly from Amazon, you’re still covered by a 30-day refund policy. Plus, given the merchant’s solid 100% positive rating, you can shop with plenty of confidence.

Pixel 9 128GB: Save $219 on Amazon!

$219 off (27%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $219 discount on the Pixel 9 in Obsidian. This lets you grab the 128GB model for about $580. With a Tensor G4 chipset and a gorgeous Actua display, the phone not only has enough firepower to handle almost anything but also delivers stunning visuals. Oh, and it takes beautiful photos. So, save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


If you’re still on the fence, the truth is that the Pixel 9 brings massive value at this price point. Sure, the Tensor G4 might not outperform the absolute latest chipsets in a benchmark battle, but it remains exceptionally powerful for daily use, offering speedy performance. Combined with 12GB of RAM, it can juggle multiple apps without breaking a sweat.

Recommended For You

Beyond fast performance, you’ll enjoy stunning visuals courtesy of the 6.3-inch OLED display, featuring a sharp 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Meanwhile, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures everything feels buttery smooth, whether you're navigating menus or scrolling through Instagram.

The biggest selling point, however, remains its camera capabilities. Being a true Pixel, it rocks a 50MP main sensor and a 10.5MP selfie unit. Both take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors, largely thanks to Google’s image-processing magic, which polishes your pictures the moment you take them.

Powering that top-tier camera performance is a 4,700 mAh battery designed to last all day without a charger. Plus, the phone should continue to receive software support until August 2031, which means you won’t be thinking of replacing it any time soon. So, if it ticks all the right boxes, be sure to grab one for less now while the deal lasts!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15767 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless