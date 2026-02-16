Compact Pixel 9 plunges by $219 on Amazon

Showcase of the front and back of the Pixel 9 . | Image by PhoneArena

Pixel 9 128GB: Save $219 on Amazon! $219 off (27%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $219 discount on the Pixel 9 in Obsidian. This lets you grab the 128GB model for about $580. With a Tensor G4 chipset and a gorgeous Actua display, the phone not only has enough firepower to handle almost anything but also delivers stunning visuals. Oh, and it takes beautiful photos. So, save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

Pixel 9

If you’re still on the fence, the truth is that thebrings massive value at this price point. Sure, the Tensor G4 might not outperform the absolute latest chipsets in a benchmark battle, but it remains exceptionally powerful for daily use, offering speedy performance. Combined with 12GB of RAM, it can juggle multiple apps without breaking a sweat.Beyond fast performance, you’ll enjoy stunning visuals courtesy of the 6.3-inch OLED display, featuring a sharp 2424 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Meanwhile, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures everything feels buttery smooth, whether you're navigating menus or scrolling through Instagram.The biggest selling point, however, remains its camera capabilities. Being a true Pixel, it rocks a 50MP main sensor and a 10.5MP selfie unit. Both take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors, largely thanks to Google’s image-processing magic, which polishes your pictures the moment you take them.Powering that top-tier camera performance is a 4,700 mAh battery designed to last all day without a charger. Plus, the phone should continue to receive software support until August 2031, which means you won’t be thinking of replacing it any time soon. So, if it ticks all the right boxes, be sure to grab one for less now while the deal lasts!