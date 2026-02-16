ANC-powered Sony WH-CH720N just dipped below $100 on Amazon—but in secret
Sony WH-CH720N headphones showcased on a surface. | Image by SonyI know I said the Bose QuietComfort headphones are the best value for your money at their current $120 discount on Amazon, but if you’re looking for a set of capable cans with good sound and ANC for under $100, the Sony WH-CH720N might be more up your alley.
Apparently, Amazon has dropped these puppies to around $98, saving you $82 off their usual cost of $180. However, since the retailer has done that in secret, you won’t see the discount right away. You’ll have to add the headphones to your cart first; then you’ll see that you can get a set for about $98.
I honestly don’t know why Amazon doesn’t just show that it’s offering an $82 discount on the Sony WH-CH720N, but that doesn’t change the fact that these headphones are a solid deal, especially for shoppers who don’t want to overspend.
Boasting good sound with strong bass and high treble, they surely punch way above their current sub-$100 price tag. And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor the audio to match yours via the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. If that’s not enough, they have capable ANC, which does a pretty solid job of stopping sounds in the low-frequency spectrum. However, just like most lower- to mid-tier headphones, they might struggle with blocking noises in the higher range.
On the bright side, these offer up to 35 hours of playtime and even support fast charging. A quick three-minute boost will give you up to an hour of listening time, which is pretty sweet if you ask me. And all that for less than $100! That’s why my advice to you is simple: don’t miss out! Snatch a pair at a bargain price today!
