ANC-powered Sony WH-CH720N just dipped below $100 on Amazon—but in secret

Sony WH-CH720N headphones showcased on a surface. | Image by Sony

Sony WH-CH720N: Save $82 on Amazon! $82 off (46%) Snag the Sony WH-CH720N for about $98 on Amazon and save $82. However, to see the price, you’ll have to add them to your cart first. These are a total steal right now since they pack good sound, capable ANC, and great battery life, so definitely grab a pair while the deal lasts. Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

I honestly don’t know why Amazon doesn’t just show that it’s offering an $82 discount on the Sony WH-CH720N, but that doesn’t change the fact that these headphones are a solid deal, especially for shoppers who don’t want to overspend.Boasting good sound with strong bass and high treble, they surely punch way above their current sub-$100 price tag. And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor the audio to match yours via the built-in EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. If that’s not enough, they have capable ANC, which does a pretty solid job of stopping sounds in the low-frequency spectrum. However, just like most lower- to mid-tier headphones, they might struggle with blocking noises in the higher range.On the bright side, these offer up to 35 hours of playtime and even support fast charging. A quick three-minute boost will give you up to an hour of listening time, which is pretty sweet if you ask me. And all that for less than $100! That’s why my advice to you is simple: don’t miss out! Snatch a pair at a bargain price today!