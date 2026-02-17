The Galaxy S25 FE is still a sizzling bargain at $200 off on Amazon
This limited-time sale is simply too good to miss!
The Galaxy S25 FE looks nothing like the average mid-ranger. | Image by PhoneArena
Missed your first chance to grab one of the best upper mid-range devices at a stunning discount? Don't worry — it's not too late. In fact, the Galaxy S25 FE is still $200 off at Amazon, making it a surprisingly good bargain for users on a budget.
Even better, the sale is available on both storage variants. The 128GB option, for instance, can now be yours for just under $450, while the 256GB model is just under $510 right now. Pick yours soon — this is a limited-time sale, which might vanish any second.
Under the hood, the Android phone is equipped with an Exynos 2400 chip. This makes it powerful enough to handle daily tasks, and it even has some multitasking potential. As you can see in our Galaxy S25 FE review, it's substantially more capable than the Pixel 9a in terms of raw horsepower, too.
Add the seven years of software support down the line and the smart AI extras, and you can see just what makes the Galaxy S25 FE such a great choice for Samsung fans. Sure, it's a bit pricey when it's not on sale, but at $200 off, it's way too good to miss.
The S25 FE is one of the best Samsung phones, and for a good reason. It packs a 6.7-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While it doesn't get quite as bright as the Pixel 9a, you should still find it perfectly legible in almost all scenarios.
But what about the camera? It's not half bad, to be honest. You get the same setup as the Galaxy S24 FE: a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide unit on the rear. Images captured with it come out detailed, vibrant, and with excellent exposure — what more could you possibly need?
