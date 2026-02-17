Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Galaxy S25 FE is still a sizzling bargain at $200 off on Amazon

This limited-time sale is simply too good to miss!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy S25 FE display.
The Galaxy S25 FE looks nothing like the average mid-ranger. | Image by PhoneArena
View now at Amazon
Missed your first chance to grab one of the best upper mid-range devices at a stunning discount? Don't worry — it's not too late. In fact, the Galaxy S25 FE is still $200 off at Amazon, making it a surprisingly good bargain for users on a budget. 

The Galaxy S25 FE is now $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (31%)
The Galaxy S25 FE is a superb pick for users on a budget right now. Boasting a beautiful design, solid performance, and a great camera, it's a hit for many. Grab the 128GB model for $200 off at Amazon before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Save $200 on the 256GB Galaxy S25 FE

$200 off (28%)
If you prefer the 256GB model, know you can save on that one as well. Currently, you can grab it for $200 off at Amazon. This is a limited-time offer, so you might want to hurry up and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You


Even better, the sale is available on both storage variants. The 128GB option, for instance, can now be yours for just under $450, while the 256GB model is just under $510 right now. Pick yours soon — this is a limited-time sale, which might vanish any second. 

The S25 FE is one of the best Samsung phones, and for a good reason. It packs a 6.7-inch OLED display with a buttery-smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While it doesn't get quite as bright as the Pixel 9a, you should still find it perfectly legible in almost all scenarios. 

Under the hood, the Android phone is equipped with an Exynos 2400 chip. This makes it powerful enough to handle daily tasks, and it even has some multitasking potential. As you can see in our Galaxy S25 FE review, it's substantially more capable than the Pixel 9a in terms of raw horsepower, too. 

But what about the camera? It's not half bad, to be honest. You get the same setup as the Galaxy S24 FE: a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide unit on the rear. Images captured with it come out detailed, vibrant, and with excellent exposure — what more could you possibly need? 

Add the seven years of software support down the line and the smart AI extras, and you can see just what makes the Galaxy S25 FE such a great choice for Samsung fans. Sure, it's a bit pricey when it's not on sale, but at $200 off, it's way too good to miss.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15772 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Galaxy S26 Ultra: Seven possible upgrades beyond the leaked specs
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless