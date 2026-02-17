The Xiaomi 17 is reportedly coming to Europe a bit earlier than usual
The latest rumor reveals colors, pricing, and the release date for the European variant.
Chinese version of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. | Image by Xiaomi
Leaks for the Xiaomi 18 lineup are already mounting, yet European fans will first have to welcome the 17 lineup. Released in China in September 2025, the series is finally making a debut on the European scene, with a possible release date now revealed online.
Here's when you can expect the Xiaomi 17 in Europe
While the Xiaomi lineup features four models in China, including two options with a dynamic rear display, the European release reportedly won't be so... abundant.
According to a Dealabs report (machine translated), users outside China won't get the Xiaomi 17 Pro and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The bottom line? Xiaomi 17 models with a rear display reportedly won't land in Europe.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra. | Image by Xiaomi
Which early-2026 smartphone launch are you most excited about?
But that's not all. Dealabs' research highlights it won't be coming in a four-color palette. Supposedly, users will receive only three color variants for the Ultra model. The French media has also revealed official prices for the lineup. If all of this comes true, you can expect the following Xiaomi 17 lineup:
Xiaomi 17Color variants: Black, Green, Pink, Blue
Price: 12/256GB for €999; 12/512 GB to cost €1,099
Xiaomi 17 UltraColors: White, Green, Black
Reported price: base storage configuration (16/512GB) for €1,499; 16GB/1TB model to cost €1,699
What about a release date?
Xiaomi 17 Chinese lineup. | Image by Xiaomi
Dealabs claims the Xiaomi 17 will supposedly land just ahead of MWC 2026, which takes place from March 2 to March 5. According to leaks, the lineup might land on February 28.
How does this align with the previous Xiaomi lineup? The Xiaomi 15 was officially unveiled on the European market on March 2, 2025. This date coincided with last year's MWC 2025, suggesting that Xiaomi has either changed its strategy... or the February 28 release rumor simply isn't true.
In any case, we won't have to wonder much longer to find out which it is.
An interesting first quarter
The first quarter of 2026 is shaping up to be quite rich in terms of smartphone releases. The biggest one, of course, is the Galaxy S26, which is getting announced in just over a week.
Google is making headlines in its own right, with the Pixel 10a reportedly getting official very soon. The rumor mill also indicates that Apple's next budget device is just around the corner. According to recent leaks, the Cupertino tech giant is hosting an event on March 4, during which it might announce the iPhone 17e and a bunch of other devices.
Xiaomi is clearly picking the right time to make its move. If rumors turn out to be true, we're in for a truly busy season!
