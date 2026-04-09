Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon just improved its Galaxy S25 FE deal, making it a no-brainer for most people

The phone is worth every penny at this price, so don't miss out!

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A person holding a Galaxy S25 FE.
A person holding a Galaxy S25 FE. | Image by PhoneArena

We recently shared that the Galaxy S25 FE was selling for $150 off on Amazon, making it a true budget delight. But guess what? The retailer has trimmed the price down even more.

If you opt for the 256GB model in Jet Black, you’ll score one for under $552, which is just upwards of $158 off its usual price. This is a limited-time deal, though, which means it might not last long. That’s why I suggest you act quickly and grab those savings as soon as possible.

Save $158 on the Galaxy S25 FE in JetBlack on Amazon!

$158 off (22%)
You can currently score a massive $158 discount on the Galaxy S25 FE at Amazon, a total steal for those who want S26-level performance, display, and cameras but without the flagship price tag. This specific promo applies to the 256GB storage variant in JetBlack, so act fast and save while the deal lasts.
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I understand that the Galaxy S25 FE is no fancy Galaxy S26 Ultra with that high-end privacy display feature. But it’s actually the perfect choice for most people. Plus, it’s an absolute no-brainer at its current sub-$552 price point.

Equipped with 8GB of RAM and an Exynos 2400 chipset, which, by the way, is the same SoC found in the Galaxy S24 outside the US, it delivers top-tier performance. For less than $552, you’re getting a phone that can easily handle day-to-day stuff like scrolling Insta or reading tech news on PhoneArena, while also running demanding games without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and HDR support delivers stunning visuals on the go. This means you can watch YouTube in crystal-clear quality while commuting to work or school. To top it off, the screen supports a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making everything feel blazing fast.

Another thing borrowed from the Galaxy S24 is the 50MP main camera, which takes gorgeous photos with deep colors—just as you’d expect from a flagship snapper. And with seven years of software support, you won’t have to worry about replacing your Galaxy S25 FE anytime soon.

Now, add the 4,900mAh battery on deck, which has enough juice to last you a whole day without top-ups, and it becomes obvious how unmissable the Galaxy S25 FE is at its current price. Don’t hesitate—grab one at a bargain today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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