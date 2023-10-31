Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Photo of TPU cases for Galaxy S24 series shows no obvious design changes for the three phones

Accessories Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Photo of TPU cases for Galaxy S24 series shows no obvious design changes for the three phones
Based on a picture allegedly showing transparent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) cases for the Galaxy S24 series, it would appear that we should not expect any major design changes for Samsung's 2024 flagship line. The photo, shared by tipster Ice Universe on "X" and published by techradar shows the case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra being held up by someone's hand on the left side of the screen. The iconic Galaxy Note look remains with the squared-off corners.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE right here, right now!

Unlocked Galaxy S23 FE with 128GB of storage for $329.99

You can get the Galaxy S23 FE unlocked and choose which carrier to use later. With color options Tangerine and Indigo available only on the official Samsung Store. And you can get up to $300 instant trade-in credit if you give back your old smartphone!
$300 off (48%) Trade-in
$329 99
$629 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 FE with T-Mobile offer for $299.99 with trade-in

The 128GB Galaxy S23 FE can be your with a plan from T-Mobile and an option for up to $350 trade-in credit! If you are a T-Mobile user or want to become one, this just might be the best choice!
$300 off (50%) Trade-in
$299 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

256GB Galaxy S23 FE with a Verizon's offer for $359.99

You can once again take advantage of Samsung's trade-in credit, offering up to $300. Opt for purchasing your Galaxy S23 FE with a Verizon plan, and you can grab the 256GB version for just $659. Keep in mind, this option is currently only available in Graphite.
$300 off (45%) Trade-in
$359 99
$659 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S23 FE+ Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Galaxy Buds FE for $699

Customize your bundle with your preferred device variants and score all three for just $699, if you don't forget to capitalize on the up to $300 trade-in credit Samsung is offering. Seize the opportunity now to grab three brand-new Galaxy FE devices for a steal!
$300 off (30%) Trade-in
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, based on the case, the sequel will continue to sport the vertically mounted triple camera lenses along the left side of the rear panel. We could see one of those lenses backed by the ISOCELL HP2SX 200MP image sensor, an enhanced version of the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 used on this year's phone. Speaking of the rear camera array, Samsung is said to be getting rid of the 10x optical zoom camera and will settle to match the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5x optical zoom.

Why would Samsung do this? Apple has said that it stopped at 5x optical zoom with the Tetraprism periscope camera on the 15 Pro Max because of the lack of image stability at 10x. This makes sense and Samsung might have been waiting to see what Apple would offer before it eliminated 10x optical zoom on its top-of-the-line flagship phone. Next year's Ultra model would be the first opportunity Samsung had to adjust to Apple's first periscope lens on an iPhone.

Cases supposedly for the Galaxy S24 series are displayed - Photo of TPU cases for Galaxy S24 series shows no obvious design changes for the three phones
Cases supposedly for the Galaxy S24 series are displayed

Ultra high-quality renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra that we showed you last September also show small and subtle changes between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra such as thinner bezels on the screen. The body itself seems flatter and sharper as we noted in the original story. Samsung is expected to use high-quality titanium to replace the aluminum on the Galaxy S24 Ultra which should make it lighter.

TPU case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra - Photo of TPU cases for Galaxy S24 series shows no obvious design changes for the three phones
TPU case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

With the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, Samsung is keeping the same design for the triple camera setup. Last year, Sammy got rid of the metallic camera housing for the three lenses on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ and it appears that the design will remain the same with the three lenses mounted vertically down the left side of the rear panel. For the third consecutive year, Samsung is expected to equip the non-Ultra models with a 50MP GN3 image sensor.

The big question is what chipset will Samsung use on each model. The consensus at this point is that everywhere but the U.S. and China, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be powered by the decacore Exynos 2400. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is expected to be used on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the U.S. and China and will power the Galaxy S24 Ultra everywhere. This year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy powers all Galaxy S23 series phones.

We should see Samsung get off to an earlier start this year with a January Unpacked event introducing the Galaxy S24 line.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless