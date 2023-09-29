Ultra-high-quality renders prematurely reveal all of Samsung's visual Galaxy S24 Ultra secrets





We're talking about Samsung's most advanced (mainstream) smartphone family, which has been in the news over the past couple of months. But very few previous headlines have been as worthy of your attention as the one from earlier today and... the one at the top of this very article.





Hot on the heels of the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 , the state-of-the-art S24 Ultra is ready to show its face (and back, and sides, and all its angles) in a few high-resolution and high-confidence computer-generated renders undoubtedly based on Samsung's actual and current design plans from the inside.

This looks awfully familiar, doesn't it?





almost identical to the There's really no way to sugarcoat it and no point in trying to hide or alter the obvious and ugly truth. The Galaxy S24 Ultra isidentical to the S23 Ultra at first glance, which is likely to rub a number of hardcore Samsung fans the wrong way, as well as draw quite a bit of criticism or outright mockery from the competition.









Of course, we're not saying the actual next-gen Android super-flagship is ugly or unattractive. In fact, it might objectively be one of the most visually appealing (extra-large) handsets out there, which is why we can totally understand Samsung's hesitation to "innovate" and thus mess with (near) perfection.





The rear-facing cameras are not too invasive or on the nose, the back cover on the whole is clean and elegant, the screen bezels about as thin as they could possibly be, and the frame... even sharper and flatter than on the S23 Ultra. That's probably the biggest and most obvious cosmetic change (and it's really not that big and obvious), but as far as we can tell, the S24 Ultra does still maintain a teeny-tiny bit of curvature to help with maneuverability.





What we can't possibly tell from these types of images is what material the frame is actually made from, but Smartprix joins the chorus of industry insiders and trustworthy publications expecting premium titanium to replace the S23 Ultra's already fairly robust aluminum construction.

When it rains, it pours. The old saying often applies to the season of the year that's just officially begun a few days ago, as well as a number of mobile products that are traditionally released in the winter and thoroughly leaked in the summer or fall preceding their formal announcements.