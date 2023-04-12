Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ camera specs tipped

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at up to $1000 off with extra credit! Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $199.99 with trade-in for T-Mobile or AT&T (256GB version). Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! The unlocked model starts at $449.99 with trade-in. You can also get the Ultra for US Cellular and Verizon, and there the phone starts at $449.99 and $399.99 respectively. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets an Amazon discount bundle with $100 gift card Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB is now available with a bundle with $100 gift card. The same is applied to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in its 256GB storage variant. All in all, you get the phone for its retail price and you can get a $100 gift card to use for shopping on Amazon. $100 off (8%) Gift Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S23 and S23+, however, only shipped with a new camera design that is more in sync with the Ultra's protruding lenses to make them look as part of the same line. When it comes to the camera hardware, however, they still rock the tired 50MP main sensors with 1.0µm pixels, Dual Pixel PDAF, and OIS of their predecessors.









Galaxy S24 and S24+ camera specs





Unfortunately, Samsung may not be envisioning any camera upgrades for the Galaxy S24 family next year. According to tipster Revegnus , the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be arriving with the same 50MP Samsung GN3 sensor that Samsung will be using for third year in a row.





HP2 as it is " sensor again which makes sense as Samsung can hardly top its best sensor to date only a year after its announcement. As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra , it will have the S23's 200MP "" sensor again which makes sense as Samsung can hardly top its best sensor to date only a year after its announcement.





Thus, whatever Galaxy S24 camera specification upgrades Samsung may have in store, should be going to the rest of the sensor trio. Flagship 2023 phones like the Oppo Find X6 Pro , for instance, have introduced the "all cameras are equal" concept with three 50MP sensors, including for the periscope camera, which return breathtaking zoom quality results, especially in low-light.



