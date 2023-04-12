Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ camera specs tipped
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Samsung did introduced a flashy camera upgrade for the Galaxy S23 series of phones, they were only reserved for the largest and most expensive member of the family. The Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 200MP Samsung HP2 sensor that churns out some amazing photos aided by its unprecedented virtual pixel size and the attention to detail that its 200 million tiny pixels are capable of.
The Galaxy S23 and S23+, however, only shipped with a new camera design that is more in sync with the Ultra's protruding lenses to make them look as part of the same line. When it comes to the camera hardware, however, they still rock the tired 50MP main sensors with 1.0µm pixels, Dual Pixel PDAF, and OIS of their predecessors.
These are augmented by a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide snapper. Again, just like on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and, reportedly, like it will be on the Galaxy S24 and S24+ which this time may not find a place in the best Samsung phones ranking.
Galaxy S24 and S24+ camera specs
Unfortunately, Samsung may not be envisioning any camera upgrades for the Galaxy S24 family next year. According to tipster Revegnus, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be arriving with the same 50MP Samsung GN3 sensor that Samsung will be using for third year in a row.
As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it will have the S23's 200MP "HP2 as it is" sensor again which makes sense as Samsung can hardly top its best sensor to date only a year after its announcement.
Thus, whatever Galaxy S24 camera specification upgrades Samsung may have in store, should be going to the rest of the sensor trio. Flagship 2023 phones like the Oppo Find X6 Pro, for instance, have introduced the "all cameras are equal" concept with three 50MP sensors, including for the periscope camera, which return breathtaking zoom quality results, especially in low-light.
Samsung would be wise to follow as the middle child will likely cost as much as the X6 Pro, so the Galaxy S24+ may turn out to be redundant in the market indeed.
Things that are NOT allowed: