Samsung Galaxy S24 is more and more likely set for a January debut

The Galaxy S24 has entered production and is scheduled to be unveiled in mid to late January.



The date, though, is not set in stone, assources suggest the launch might occur in early to mid-January. Despite the slight uncertainty, all signs point to a January event, which aligns with its past Galaxy Unpacked schedules.Samsung often tweaks its Unpacked schedule; for instance, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 were announced on February 9 and February 1 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Galaxy S21 Unpacked event, in contrast, took place on January 14.Regardless of the precise launch date for the, anticipation is building. Rumors suggest these phones will be the "smartest AI phones ever," boasting the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . Samsung has also teased AI-powered camera features , likely making their way to theTheis expected to feature a spacious 6.65-inch display, while theis likely to sport a slightly smaller 6.1-inch one. Both are set to be super-bright Dynamic AMOLED, offering all the impressive features that make OLED screens stand out—perfect contrast, exceptional vibrancy, and high brightness.