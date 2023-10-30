Samsung Galaxy S24 is more and more likely set for a January debut
Samsung doesn't seem to be taking any breaks, as it is constantly rolling out new products. Earlier this summer, it introduced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Recently, the tech giant dropped the Galaxy S23 FE series, now available for purchase in the US. Adding a touch of nostalgia, it also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro and is gearing up for the release of its next flagship, the Galaxy S24.
Regardless of the precise launch date for the Galaxy S24 series, anticipation is building. Rumors suggest these phones will be the "smartest AI phones ever," boasting the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung has also teased AI-powered camera features, likely making their way to the Galaxy S24 series.
The Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to feature a spacious 6.65-inch display, while the Galaxy S24 is likely to sport a slightly smaller 6.1-inch one. Both are set to be super-bright Dynamic AMOLED, offering all the impressive features that make OLED screens stand out—perfect contrast, exceptional vibrancy, and high brightness.
Earlier rumors had pointed to January 18 as the unveiling date for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to reliable tipster Ice Universe (via Tech_Reve on X), the Korean tech giant has started production of the Galaxy S24 series, hinting at a mid to late-January release.
The Galaxy S24 has entered production and is scheduled to be unveiled in mid to late January.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 28, 2023
Source:@UniverseIcehttps://t.co/HRHWc2VXVmpic.twitter.com/Ayw8XsXwDP
The date, though, is not set in stone, as SamMobile sources suggest the launch might occur in early to mid-January. Despite the slight uncertainty, all signs point to a January event, which aligns with its past Galaxy Unpacked schedules.
Samsung often tweaks its Unpacked schedule; for instance, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 were announced on February 9 and February 1 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Galaxy S21 Unpacked event, in contrast, took place on January 14.
