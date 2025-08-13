Galaxy Buds 3 Pro drop to an unbeatable price after a hefty 56% discount at Woot
The earbuds are an absolute steal at this price, so act fast and save while you can!
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's current top-of-the-line earbuds, so you may be eying exactly these puppies if you're a Galaxy user in the market for new high-end earphones.
Fortunately, Woot's limited-time deal on their international model is still going strong, which means it's not too late to get these puppies for just $109.99, scoring a hefty 56% discount in the process. This saves you a whopping $140, making this deal truly unmissable.
Sure, since this isn’t the US version, you won’t get the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the States. However, don’t let this stop you: firstly, the earbuds are a steal at just $109.99, and secondly, you'll still get Woot's 90-day limited guarantee. Plus, you can opt for Amazon’s optional Asurion Protection Plan if you're truly worried about what might happen with your earbuds and want extra protection.
For an even more immersive listening experience, they also come with top-tier ANC, which blocks out noises effortlessly. Of course, being high-end earbuds, they have solid battery life as well, offering up to 6 hours with ANC on and up to 7 hours with it disabled on a single charge. With the case, their listening time extends to up to 26 hours with ANC and up to 30 hours without it.
So, yeah! We truly believe Woot's offer on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is unmissable, even though it’s the international model. So, if not getting the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty isn’t an issue for you, we suggest you act fast and save now, as the promo has been available for a few weeks and could expire soon.
Being Samsung's answer to Bose's QuietComfort Ultra and Sony's WF-1000XM5, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver a rich 360-degree audio with punchy bass. Of course, you can tailor their sound to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app in case you don't like their default sound profile.
