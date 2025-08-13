Galaxy Buds 3 Pro drop to an unbeatable price after a hefty 56% discount at Woot

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The earbuds are an absolute steal at this price, so act fast and save while you can!

By
0comments
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a case of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with the earbuds inside.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung's current top-of-the-line earbuds, so you may be eying exactly these puppies if you're a Galaxy user in the market for new high-end earphones.

Fortunately, Woot's limited-time deal on their international model is still going strong, which means it's not too late to get these puppies for just $109.99, scoring a hefty 56% discount in the process. This saves you a whopping $140, making this deal truly unmissable.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (international model): Save $140 at Woot!

$109 99
$249 99
$140 off (56%)
Woot is selling the international model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a massive $140 discount, allowing you to score a pair for only $109.99. The earbuds don't come with a warranty in the US, but you'll still receive Woot’s 90-day limited guarantee. So, don't hesitate—save while you still can!
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Save $60!!

$60 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can treat yourself to a pair for $60 off on Amazon. Plus, this is the US version, so it'll also come with the standard warranty.
Buy at Amazon


Sure, since this isn’t the US version, you won’t get the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty in the States. However, don’t let this stop you: firstly, the earbuds are a steal at just $109.99, and secondly, you'll still get Woot's 90-day limited guarantee. Plus, you can opt for Amazon’s optional Asurion Protection Plan if you're truly worried about what might happen with your earbuds and want extra protection.

Being Samsung's answer to Bose's QuietComfort Ultra and Sony's WF-1000XM5, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliver a rich 360-degree audio with punchy bass. Of course, you can tailor their sound to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app in case you don't like their default sound profile.

For an even more immersive listening experience, they also come with top-tier ANC, which blocks out noises effortlessly. Of course, being high-end earbuds, they have solid battery life as well, offering up to 6 hours with ANC on and up to 7 hours with it disabled on a single charge. With the case, their listening time extends to up to 26 hours with ANC and up to 30 hours without it.

So, yeah! We truly believe Woot's offer on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is unmissable, even though it’s the international model. So, if not getting the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty isn’t an issue for you, we suggest you act fast and save now, as the promo has been available for a few weeks and could expire soon.

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.
