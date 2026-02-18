Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Here's when the Galaxy Z TriFold is returning to the US

You will be able to buy Samsung’s most innovative foldable device very soon.

0comments
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A promotional image for the Galaxy Z Trifold.
The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a massive internal screen. | Image by Samsung

Launching a device with a brand-new form factor is usually a risky process, which could lead to disappointments. Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z TriFold, turned out to be a massive hit in the US and sold out in mere minutes despite the eye-watering $2,899.99 price tag. That may have disappointed some Samsung fans who wanted to buy it, but now there’s some good news for them.

Samsung will restock the Galaxy Z TriFold in the US on February 20


Samsung announced that the Galaxy Z TriFold will sell in the US again on Friday, February 20, at 10am ET/7am PT. The company has sent out an email with the date and time to everyone who signed up on its website to receive information about the foldable. There’s also a counter on the device’s US webpage.

There’s no indication about the number of units Samsung plans to put on sale this Friday, but it’s unlikely for the company to meet the demand. The initial sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold were over in under half an hour, despite the lack of trade-in benefits and the excessive price.

People want interesting phones



While we may never learn how many units of the Galaxy Z TriFold sold during its initial US release, it was almost certainly a surprise for Samsung. According to a report (translated source) by The Chosun Daily, the company feared that the trifoldable won’t be very popular stateside. 

However, the company has reportedly sold almost the same number of units in the US as in Korea. That’s impressive because the device launched in Korea in December, and it was restocked seven times since then. That’s a strong signal that way more people are eager to buy a Galaxy Z TriFold than Samsung thought, or the device wouldn’t sell out that fast.

What would make you buy a trifoldable smartphone?
0 Votes


On the other hand, reports in December claimed that Samsung’s production cost for the trifoldable is higher than its price. That could explain why the company doesn’t invest too much effort in producing more devices.

Trifoldables are a hit


Samsung is not the first company to “struggle” with high demand for its first trifoldable phone. In 2024, the Huawei Mate XT quickly turned into a smash hit in China, which quickly led to skyrocketing reseller prices. I may not really understand why, but apparently trifoldable smartphones are quite popular.

