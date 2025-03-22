Furious iPhone users sue Apple for false advertising of AI capabilities. Were we tricked?
Apple is facing legal action over claims that it misled consumers regarding the availability of advanced artificial intelligence functions for its iPhone 16 series. According to a report, a lawsuit has been filed in a US court alleging that the tech giant advertised "Apple Intelligence" capabilities for its latest smartphones, knowing full well that these features would not be ready at the time of release. This pre-launch promotion reportedly generated significant consumer interest and led many to believe these AI-driven enhancements would be present when the iPhone 16 became available in September.
The legal filing comes shortly after Apple publicly acknowledged that the rollout of certain "Apple Intelligence" features would take longer than initially anticipated. The company stated earlier this month that it expects these functions to be introduced gradually over the coming year, among which is an upgraded version of Siri — designed to be more intuitive and capable of performing actions across different apps based on a user's personal data stored on their device. Apple had previously illustrated this with an example where a user could ask Siri to play a specific podcast recommended by a friend. The assistant would be able to locate and play it regardless of whether the recommendation came via text message or email.
Initially, there were reports suggesting these enhanced Siri functionalities might be postponed until 2026 or even 2027. Following the recent admission of delays, Apple updated its website with a disclaimer and also appointed a new head for its "Apple Intelligence" division. Additionaly, the company has pulled ad spots that made reference to this new Siri.
Apple published an ad spot highlighting the capabilities of the new 'more personal' Siri, which has now been pulled. | Image credit — Apple
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that Apple's actions have "deceived millions of consumers" into purchasing new iPhones based on advertised features that were not actually available. They further claim that this gave Apple an "unfair advantage" over competitors who either do not promote non-existent AI features or deliver them as promised. The lawsuit seeks class action status and demands financial compensation for all individuals who bought iPhone 16 models expecting these "Apple Intelligence" features.
It's certainly a complex situation when a company promotes future capabilities, and the line between generating excitement and potentially misleading consumers can become blurred. While delays in software development are not uncommon, especially with ambitious features like advanced AI integration, the core of the issue seems to revolve around the timing and clarity of Apple's communication with its customers prior to the iPhone 16's launch.
