Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Furious iPhone users sue Apple for false advertising of AI capabilities. Were we tricked?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Image with Apple Intelligence logo
Apple is facing legal action over claims that it misled consumers regarding the availability of advanced artificial intelligence functions for its iPhone 16 series. According to a report, a lawsuit has been filed in a US court alleging that the tech giant advertised "Apple Intelligence" capabilities for its latest smartphones, knowing full well that these features would not be ready at the time of release. This pre-launch promotion reportedly generated significant consumer interest and led many to believe these AI-driven enhancements would be present when the iPhone 16 became available in September.  

The legal filing comes shortly after Apple publicly acknowledged that the rollout of certain "Apple Intelligence" features would take longer than initially anticipated. The company stated earlier this month that it expects these functions to be introduced gradually over the coming year, among which is an upgraded version of Siri — designed to be more intuitive and capable of performing actions across different apps based on a user's personal data stored on their device. Apple had previously illustrated this with an example where a user could ask Siri to play a specific podcast recommended by a friend. The assistant would be able to locate and play it regardless of whether the recommendation came via text message or email.   

Initially, there were reports suggesting these enhanced Siri functionalities might be postponed until 2026 or even 2027. Following the recent admission of delays, Apple updated its website with a disclaimer and also appointed a new head for its "Apple Intelligence" division. Additionaly, the company has pulled ad spots that made reference to this new Siri.



The plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that Apple's actions have "deceived millions of consumers" into purchasing new iPhones based on advertised features that were not actually available. They further claim that this gave Apple an "unfair advantage" over competitors who either do not promote non-existent AI features or deliver them as promised. The lawsuit seeks class action status and demands financial compensation for all individuals who bought iPhone 16 models expecting these "Apple Intelligence" features.  

It's certainly a complex situation when a company promotes future capabilities, and the line between generating excitement and potentially misleading consumers can become blurred. While delays in software development are not uncommon, especially with ambitious features like advanced AI integration, the core of the issue seems to revolve around the timing and clarity of Apple's communication with its customers prior to the iPhone 16's launch.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless