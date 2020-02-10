Motorola Samsung Android Huawei

Foldable smartphones may not go mainstream for another few years

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 10, 2020, 5:42 AM

Pretty much just like this time last year, most major smartphone vendors are expected to tackle the fledgling foldable segment at some point in the not-so-distant future. But even more so than back in early 2019 or late 2018, durability concerns are greatly impacting the market's short to mid-term growth prospects. 

On the bright side, independent research and consulting firms like Strategy Analytics continue to believe the problems currently plaguing the production and negatively affecting the mainstream appeal of foldable handsets "will be solved in the long-term."

As such, the market is forecasted to jump from a microscopic sub-1 million unit shipment total last year to a still far from impressive 8 million units in 2020, then all the way up to 100 million five years down the line. Of course, it's essentially impossible to anticipate the trends and fluctuations of an industry as fickle and as unpredictable as mobile technology, but even if that number might not end up being completely accurate in 2025, the general expectation is that foldables will prove the "fastest-growing segment of the premium smartphone market for the next decade."


Despite failing miserably to release the Galaxy Fold on schedule, Samsung unsurprisingly topped the foldable market in 2019, ahead of Huawei, which focused entirely on its China homeland with a Mate X that also hit a few bumps in the road before actually going on sale.

Motorola and TCL are the only companies mentioned in the latest Strategy Analytics report as certain 2020 market newcomers, so it remains to be seen if anyone else will be able to deliver at least a semi-functional foldable device by the end of the year. 

Meanwhile, Samsung seems pretty confident the vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip will not suffer from the same flaws as its horizontally bending forerunner, which almost makes the company's internal goal of selling 2.5 million units this year sound modest. But just like in the 5G market, it may not really matter who takes the early lead when everybody, including Apple, is expected to pursue a piece of the action once the technology is deemed mature enough for the masses.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

gadgetpower
Reply

2. gadgetpower

Posts: 323; Member since: Aug 23, 2019

Only apple can make this into mainstream and its not gonna happen anytime soon.

posted on 9 min ago

D.Aceveda
Reply

1. D.Aceveda

Posts: 452; Member since: Jun 30, 2012

And the sky is blue. And grass is green. And the Sun is bright. Thanks phonearena! How would we ever learn obvious information without you guys??

posted on 15 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless