Foldable smartphones may not go mainstream for another few years









On the bright side, independent research and consulting firms like Strategy Analytics continue to believe the problems currently plaguing the production and negatively affecting the mainstream appeal of foldable handsets "will be solved in the long-term."





As such, the market is forecasted to jump from a microscopic sub-1 million unit shipment total last year to a still far from impressive 8 million units in 2020, then all the way up to 100 million five years down the line. Of course, it's essentially impossible to anticipate the trends and fluctuations of an industry as fickle and as unpredictable as mobile technology, but even if that number might not end up being completely accurate in 2025, the general expectation is that foldables will prove the "fastest-growing segment of the premium smartphone market for the next decade."













Motorola and TCL are the only companies mentioned in the latest Strategy Analytics report as certain 2020 market newcomers, so it remains to be seen if anyone else will be able to deliver at least a semi-functional foldable device by the end of the year.







