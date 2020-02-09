Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
And the winner of the best looking unreleased flip phone promoted during the Academy Awards is (envelope please)...the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. While not nearly as expensive as the $10 million that T-Mobile spent for a 60-second spot that played during the Super Bowl, Samsung spent a few million dollars to show off its new clamshell handset to a captive audience on Sunday night.
There is a dual-camera setup in the back with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera both taken from the Galaxy S20 series. A front-facing selfie camera weighs in at 10MP. Android 10 is on board along with the One UI 2.1 interface. Pricing is expected to be in the area of $1,300 to $1,400.
The phone will be introduced this coming Tuesday, February 11th, and will be released on February 14th from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint in the U.S.
