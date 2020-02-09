Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars

If you are considering the Galaxy Z Flip, the commercial might have nudged you into the buy category as it showed the phone open at various angles. The device carries a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display and also has a 1.06-inch external AMOLED screen for notifications and the date/time. The overclocked Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform powers the flipper which is equipped with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A 3300mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on, and a 15W charging brick comes out of the box.