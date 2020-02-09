Samsung Android

Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 09, 2020, 9:48 PM
And the winner of the best looking unreleased flip phone promoted during the Academy Awards is (envelope please)...the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. While not nearly as expensive as the $10 million that T-Mobile spent for a 60-second spot that played during the Super Bowl, Samsung spent a few million dollars to show off its new clamshell handset to a captive audience on Sunday night.

If you are considering the Galaxy Z Flip, the commercial might have nudged you into the buy category as it showed the phone open at various angles. The device carries a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display and also has a 1.06-inch external AMOLED screen for notifications and the date/time. The overclocked Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform powers the flipper which is equipped with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. A 3300mAh capacity battery keeps the lights on, and a 15W charging brick comes out of the box.



There is a dual-camera setup in the back with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera both taken from the Galaxy S20 series. A front-facing selfie camera weighs in at 10MP. Android 10 is on board along with the One UI 2.1 interface. Pricing is expected to be in the area of $1,300 to $1,400.

The phone will be introduced this coming Tuesday, February 11th, and will be released on February 14th from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint in the U.S.

3 Comments

kennybenny
Reply

2. kennybenny

Posts: 230; Member since: Apr 10, 2017

That battery is tiny for such a big screen! I don't think it would last beyond half a day....... The design is pretty stunning though.

posted on 53 min ago

MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 332; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Ooh. Looks like the tiny screen will be touch sensitive.

posted on 1 hour ago

