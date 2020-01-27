A Nokia-branded foldable smartphone could debut as early as this year
The Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung has already entered the foldable smartphone market and Motorola’s first release is just around the corner. But according to a new rumor, these two brands could soon have a rather unexpected competitor.
Nokia is coming to take on Samsung and Motorola
Early information provided to Nokiamob by a seemingly reliable source suggests HMD Global has drafted plans to introduce a foldable device under the Nokia brand at some point in late 2020 or early 2021.
Tipster Nokia Anew believes the first prototype was completed in mid-2019 and HMD Global marked the product as virtually ready earlier this month. This means a sneak peek could be provided at MWC 2020 if the company is serious about launching it.
The new device could compete with the Galaxy Fold or Motorola Razr upon release, or it could even carve out its own segment in the emerging market by adopting a Z-shaped dual fold format, something that hasn’t yet been attempted.
Regardless of what the outcome is, be sure to take today’s information with a big pinch of salt. Also, do note that plans like these can change drastically, especially when it comes to HMD Global.
The company delayed the original Nokia 9 PureView several times and completely shelved its immediate successor, the Nokia 9.1 PureView, as recently as this month in favor of focusing on the newer Nokia 9.2 PureView.
