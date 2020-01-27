Nokia Android

A Nokia-branded foldable smartphone could debut as early as this year

Jan 27, 2020, 3:01 PM
The Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung has already entered the foldable smartphone market and Motorola’s first release is just around the corner. But according to a new rumor, these two brands could soon have a rather unexpected competitor.

Nokia is coming to take on Samsung and Motorola


Early information provided to Nokiamob by a seemingly reliable source suggests HMD Global has drafted plans to introduce a foldable device under the Nokia brand at some point in late 2020 or early 2021.

Tipster Nokia Anew believes the first prototype was completed in mid-2019 and HMD Global marked the product as virtually ready earlier this month. This means a sneak peek could be provided at MWC 2020 if the company is serious about launching it. 

The new device could compete with the Galaxy Fold or Motorola Razr upon release, or it could even carve out its own segment in the emerging market by adopting a Z-shaped dual fold format, something that hasn’t yet been attempted.

Regardless of what the outcome is, be sure to take today’s information with a big pinch of salt. Also, do note that plans like these can change drastically, especially when it comes to HMD Global. 

The company delayed the original Nokia 9 PureView several times and completely shelved its immediate successor, the Nokia 9.1 PureView, as recently as this month in favor of focusing on the newer Nokia 9.2 PureView.

3 Comments

TBomb
1. TBomb

Posts: 1715; Member since: Dec 28, 2012

The true test of Nokia's durability. If they can pull off a foldable smartphone (in the likes of Samsung/Moto in 2019, not just a flip phone), then I think we have to give Nokia some pretty big props and give their phones a chance so we can all start to be blessed with the durability of Nokia.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
2. User123456789

Posts: 1364; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

HMD is not sure yet if they are going to release it. They will consider cons and pro. Prototype is complete.

posted on 57 min ago

sgtdisturbed47
3. sgtdisturbed47

Posts: 975; Member since: Feb 02, 2012

Unless Apple comes out with a folding phone, these will remain in the niche market with midrange specs.

posted on 4 min ago

