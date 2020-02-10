Samsung ambitions: can they reach 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip sales?
So what is it about the Galaxy Z Flip that inspires this type of prognosis? The Galaxy Z Flip is said to not be equipped with the latest and greatest of Samsung’s tech. It will pack a 6.7-inch 1080p Premium Hole Infinity Flex display and Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB of RAM. Unfortunately, it will not possess the S20 Ultra’s 108MP camera and has only 4G LTE connectivity.
However, the specs don’t sound too bad, slightly lower than those of the Galaxy S20 in regards to battery and processor. According to Korea Herald, the retail price for the Flip is set at around 1.5 million won (roughly around $1263), which is lower than the original Galaxy Fold, but this still does not resolve the critics’ scepticism about the sales prognosis.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be announced tomorrow, February 11, at the company’s Unpacked 2020 press event, alongside the Galaxy S20 series and the newest Galaxy Buds.
