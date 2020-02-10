Samsung Android

Samsung ambitions: can they reach 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip sales?

Feb 10, 2020, 5:23 AM
Samsung ambitions: can they reach 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip sales?
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is just around the corner and Korea Herald reports that the company is planning to sell around 2.5 million devices this year. According to the report, Samsung is preparing to initially roll out 500,000 Z Flips and is aiming to sell around 2.5 million units in total.

However, Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, was not so successful last year as sales reached around 500,000 units, according to Korea Herald’s report. Some information sources state that the sales were generally between 500,000 and 1 million units. In consequence, some industry analysts are sceptical about the targeted sale volume for the new foldable device.

So what is it about the Galaxy Z Flip that inspires this type of prognosis? The Galaxy Z Flip is said to not be equipped with the latest and greatest of Samsung’s tech. It will pack a 6.7-inch 1080p Premium Hole Infinity Flex display and Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB of RAM. Unfortunately, it will not possess the S20 Ultra’s 108MP camera and has only 4G LTE connectivity.

However, the specs don’t sound too bad, slightly lower than those of the Galaxy S20 in regards to battery and processor. According to Korea Herald, the retail price for the Flip is set at around 1.5 million won (roughly around $1263), which is lower than the original Galaxy Fold, but this still does not resolve the critics’ scepticism about the sales prognosis.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be announced tomorrow, February 11, at the company’s Unpacked 2020 press event, alongside the Galaxy S20 series and the newest Galaxy Buds.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

