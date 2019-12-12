Samsung is the commanding leader of the 5G smartphone market, but will that matter next year?
Speaking of the grand scheme, IHS expects 5G smartphone shipments to reach a grand total of 13.5 million units this year after a Q3 tally of 4.3 million. To put that number in context, the smartphone market as a whole topped 350 million units during 2019's third quarter and 5G handset sales are forecasted to jump all the way up to 253 million in 2020. That means Samsung's early lead, while undeniably important and impressive, could be rapidly weakened or even altogether eradicated within less than a year.
Yes, we're thinking primarily about Apple, but many other companies are counting on the expansion of 5G networks to help boost their numbers, from LG to Xiaomi, Huawei, Motorola, and even mobile industry zombies like Sony or HTC. For the time being, LG seems decently positioned to benefit from next year's big 5G surge, selling a combined 700,000 units of its early 5G-enabled phones in the second and third quarter of 2019.
