Are you getting a foldable phone or betting on a classic design this year?
For one, the Motorola Razr (2019) is actually a real thing that is already shipping to customers. Then, we have the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be a similar form factor. We also hear a lot about a Galaxy Fold 2, which will supposedly learn from its predecessor's mistakes and come out twice as strong. And who knows who else is prepping a foldable device? The Huawei Mate X sure is still on the back of our minds.
That said, will you be looking to buy a foldable smartphone this year? Or are you betting on the classic build in 2020 and keeping your ear to the ground for future updates?
9 Comments
1. mcdanielvzw
Posts: 59; Member since: Nov 10, 2016
posted on 1 hour ago 2
2. Neoberry99
Posts: 81; Member since: Jun 30, 2015
posted on 1 hour ago 0
3. Locked-n-Loaded
Posts: 128; Member since: Sep 13, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
4. j_grouchy
Posts: 191; Member since: Nov 08, 2016
posted on 1 hour ago 0
5. meanestgenius
Posts: 22965; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 59 min ago 1
6. Sparkxster
Posts: 1266; Member since: Mar 31, 2017
posted on 50 min ago 0
8. Dr.Phil
Posts: 2553; Member since: Feb 14, 2011
posted on 16 min ago 0
7. surethom
Posts: 1757; Member since: Mar 04, 2009
posted on 45 min ago 0
9. CEDEOTB
Posts: 484; Member since: Nov 21, 2016
posted on 2 min ago 0
