Are you getting a foldable phone or betting on a classic design this year?

What are you going for in 2020: foldable phone or betting on the soap bar? Foldable for me! I can't wait to welcome the future! Nah, soap bars are where it's at! Foldable for me! I can't wait to welcome the future! 24.34% Nah, soap bars are where it's at! 75.66%

Well, it's 2020 and the future is here. We may not have hovering skateboards but we sure have foldable phones. Now, their launch was a bit... rocky back in 2019, but it seems that we are about to start getting some viable options in 2020.For one, the Motorola Razr (2019) is actually a real thing that is already shipping to customers. Then, we have the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be a similar form factor. We also hear a lot about a Galaxy Fold 2, which will supposedly learn from its predecessor's mistakes and come out twice as strong. And who knows who else is prepping a foldable device? The Huawei Mate X sure is still on the back of our minds.Point being, in 2020, you will actually be able to go out and buy a foldable phone. Yeah, they are still a bit pricey, but judging by the prices that regular flagships are about to ask... foldable phones suddenly don't look insanely expensive.That said, will you be looking to buy a foldable smartphone this year? Or are you betting on the classic build in 2020 and keeping your ear to the ground for future updates?