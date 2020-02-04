Polls

Are you getting a foldable phone or betting on a classic design this year?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 04, 2020, 9:16 AM
Are you getting a foldable phone or betting on a classic design this year?
Well, it's 2020 and the future is here. We may not have hovering skateboards but we sure have foldable phones. Now, their launch was a bit... rocky back in 2019, but it seems that we are about to start getting some viable options in 2020.

For one, the Motorola Razr (2019) is actually a real thing that is already shipping to customers. Then, we have the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be a similar form factor. We also hear a lot about a Galaxy Fold 2, which will supposedly learn from its predecessor's mistakes and come out twice as strong. And who knows who else is prepping a foldable device? The Huawei Mate X sure is still on the back of our minds.

Point being, in 2020, you will actually be able to go out and buy a foldable phone. Yeah, they are still a bit pricey, but judging by the prices that regular flagships are about to ask... foldable phones suddenly don't look insanely expensive.

That said, will you be looking to buy a foldable smartphone this year? Or are you betting on the classic build in 2020 and keeping your ear to the ground for future updates?

What are you going for in 2020: foldable phone or betting on the soap bar?

Vote View Result

mcdanielvzw
Reply

1. mcdanielvzw

Posts: 59; Member since: Nov 10, 2016

As long as battery life and phone/screen quality is there, I don't see why not. I'd love a halfsize phone to replace my Note. The Samsung version may be too bulky, we'll see.

posted on 1 hour ago

Neoberry99
Reply

2. Neoberry99

Posts: 81; Member since: Jun 30, 2015

I would if I could afford it.

posted on 1 hour ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

3. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 128; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

Foldable clamshell is 100% where it's at for me.. BUT I'm likely passing on the 1st versions. RAZR is too under spec for the $$$ and the Z Fold has a lame outter screen. I'll consider gen 2 of each when they take what they've learned from gen 1 and improve the next version but right now I'm going to pass and probably go for the S 20

posted on 1 hour ago

j_grouchy
Reply

4. j_grouchy

Posts: 191; Member since: Nov 08, 2016

Dear lord, no way I'll buy a folding phone. The tech and durability has a long way to go before it wins me over.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

5. meanestgenius

Posts: 22965; Member since: May 28, 2014

Looking forward to Microsoft’s take on foldable phones, the Surface Duo. I need to lean a few more things about it, but if it ticks the right boxes it’s a definite buy for me.

posted on 59 min ago

Sparkxster
Reply

6. Sparkxster

Posts: 1266; Member since: Mar 31, 2017

I'm waiting on that one as well wish both screens were more bezelless but if Microsoft nails everything with the Duo it will be a must buy.

posted on 50 min ago

Dr.Phil
Reply

8. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2553; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

I was going to say I am very curious about the Surface Duo, but I’m guessing this article was more about actual folding glass/plastic screen phones. The Surface could be the first Microsoft product I pick up in years.

posted on 16 min ago

surethom
Reply

7. surethom

Posts: 1757; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

Most wont even consider a fordable until at least 2023 once they get more reliable, even then i dont see myself purchasing one.

posted on 45 min ago

CEDEOTB
Reply

9. CEDEOTB

Posts: 484; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

Going to ride with my current phone until it gives out or until companies come to reality with their pricing.

posted on 2 min ago

