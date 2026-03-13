Foldable iPhone display production reportedly moved up by Samsung
Samsung wants to start manufacturing the displays for the foldable iPhone as soon as it can.
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A render of the foldable iPhone based on leaked designs. | Image by Fpt.
Apple is expected to launch its highly anticipated foldable iPhone later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, and to help it along the company has asked Samsung for displays. Though previous reports about the foldable iPhone displays claimed that production would begin alongside preparations for the iPhone 18, Samsung appears to have changed course.
According to a report (translated source), Samsung has decided to begin mass production for the foldable iPhone displays a little early. Previously, production was expected to begin in July of this year, but the company has moved up the schedule and will now start producing these displays as early as May.
There is the slight possibility that Samsung might have moved up mass production of the foldable iPhone displays because it would have interfered with its own foldables. The company might also use a new type of display for its foldable flagships this year: the crease-free Samsung foldable display.
The foldable iPhone is going to mark a very important milestone in the foldable smartphone market, just like the Apple Vision Pro did for the XR (Extended Reality) industry.
Whether Apple’s foldable flops like its headset did or if it soars like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z TriFold remains to be seen. Apple was correct in delaying the foldable iPhone, now let’s see if all of that build-up can finally pay off.
Foldable iPhone display production moved up
According to a report (translated source), Samsung has decided to begin mass production for the foldable iPhone displays a little early. Previously, production was expected to begin in July of this year, but the company has moved up the schedule and will now start producing these displays as early as May.
Samsung is currently the only supplier that Apple has come to an agreement with for acquiring displays from for the foldable iPhone. LG Display and BOE, at least for the first-generation Apple foldable, are sitting this one out.
Do you think Apple should have contracted LG and BOE for the foldable iPhone?
Samsung’s own competing phones
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 crushed it last year. | Image by PhoneArena
It is very likely that, as with previous Galaxy Z foldables, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 will launch in July. Alongside it, Samsung is also introducing the new Galaxy Z Wide Fold, which appears to be a direct answer to the foldable iPhone, as Apple has opted for a non-standard design.
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If that is the case, then the company will probably need its production lines to be mostly done with supplying Apple so that it can mass-produce its own new panels. There is also the chance that Apple can’t find a way to improve on its foldable display design, so entering mass production earlier than scheduled is just playing it safe.
There is much to look forward to
The foldable iPhone is going to mark a very important milestone in the foldable smartphone market, just like the Apple Vision Pro did for the XR (Extended Reality) industry.
Whether Apple’s foldable flops like its headset did or if it soars like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z TriFold remains to be seen. Apple was correct in delaying the foldable iPhone, now let’s see if all of that build-up can finally pay off.
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