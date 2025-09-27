You could still be eligible to receive up to $7,500 from AT&T if you don't miss the filing deadline
If your personal data was exposed by data breaches involving AT&T, time is running out for you file a claim.
A pair of data breaches against AT&T and its subscribers in 2019 and 2024 led to a class action settlement of $177 million. If you were an AT&T subscriber during the attacks, you are entitled to file a claim for as much as $5,000 for the first episode and up to $2,500 for the second one. The actual amount you will receive will depend on the amount of money in the two accounts and the number of claims for each account approved by the court. If you were an AT&T subscriber during both breaches, you could, in theory, receive a big fat AT&T check for $7,500. However, most will receive checks for a much lower amount.
You know how those ads for the lottery say that you can't win if you don't play (i.e., buy a ticket), you can't receive your share of AT&T's settlements if you don't file a claim. If you were an AT&T subscriber or still use the wireless provider, you can file a claim online or by mail. Either way, it must arrive or be postmarked by November 18, 2025. That might seem like you have plenty of time left, but with seasonal mail soon to be working though the USPS system, your best bet is to file online and to do it now before you forget!
AT&T created two separate accounts, one for each data breach
The two data breaches stole AT&T subscribers' personal data including call and text records, Social Security numbers, names, addresses, and date of birth data. In other words, this was not a "turn away, nothing to see here" moment.
Options for former and current AT&T subscribers involved in the settlement, | Image credit-Kroll
AT&T created two separate settlement accounts. The first, named AT&T 1 Settlement Class, was announced in March 2024 and has been funded with $149 million to pay those subscribers whose personal data was involved in the first breach. Those AT&T subscribers whose personal data were exposed in the second breach have a second settlement account called AT&T 2 Settlement Class which was funded with $28 million from the carrier.
As we previously pointed out, if the court determines that you are eligible to receive a check, the actual amount will depend on things like the number of claims received for each account. You have a better chance of receiving a bigger check if you can prove that you incurred some out-of-pocket expenses due to the data breaches. If you can't prove these losses, you still might be able to share some of the funds remaining after claimants with documented losses are paid.
How to file a claim either online or via the mail
To file a claim online, go to www.telecomdatasettlement.com or tap on this link. You'll need the Class Member ID from the notice that you should have received as an AT&T subscriber, your AT&T account number (or full name), and a valid email address. If you did not receive any notice and you believe that you should have, call the settlement administrator at 833-890-4930.
To file a claim by mail, tap the link and print out the form for the first data breach. Do the same for the second data breach. Or you can tap on this link and print out the overlap form if your data was involved in both breaches. After printing the appropriate forms, filling out the paperwork and signing them, put the form(s) in a stamped envelope addressed to:
AT&T Data Incident Settlement
c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC
P.O. Box 5324
New York, NY 10150-5324
Your letter must be postmarked by Nov. 18, 2025.
Time is ticking!
As noted, settlement claims must be received by Nov. 18, 2025. If you think that you could get more by suing AT&T yourself, you'll have to opt out of the settlement which can be done no later than Oct. 17, 2025. The final approval hearing for the proposed settlement will be held on Dec. 3, 2025.
