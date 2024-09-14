Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Controversial display manufacturer trying to woo Apple surpasses Samsung and LG OLEDs

Holding an iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple’s devices ship with excellent displays — except for the low refresh rates — and to do that the company acquires displays from Samsung and LG. But another display manufacturer, Chinese company BOE, has been trying to win Apple’s heart for years. Now, BOE has designed an OLED display that displays richer colors than either Samsung or LG have been able to.

BOE’s new OLED prototype — unveiled at the IPC (Innovation Partner Conference) in Beijing — achieved a whopping 95 percent of BT 2020. In simpler terms, the new displays showed off some very rich colors.

For comparison, Samsung’s OLED panels can achieve 90 percent of BT 2020 and LG’s panels can only achieve 70 percent. Though not confirmed to be ready for mass production, BOE’s new OLED technology could finally entice Apple to switch suppliers. But that’s not to say Apple hasn’t tried before.

These new OLED panels must look insanely good. | Image credit — BOE - Controversial display manufacturer trying to woo Apple surpasses Samsung and LG OLEDs
These new OLED panels must look insanely good. | Image credit — BOE

Apple has given BOE a few chances before to join the company’s supply chain, mostly because existing suppliers are allegedly charging too much. But, for some reason, BOE keeps messing up each time.

You see, BOE was actually supposed to supply a large portion of the displays for iPhone 14. But when the company faced a shortage of components it decided to try and sneak in altered designs. Apple, understandably, called off the arrangement when it found out.

Then BOE was given a second chance to supply displays for the iPhone 15 but had difficulty making cutouts for the camera and sensors. Thus Apple had to cancel those orders as well, having to rely on Samsung once more.

In addition to all this, Samsung sought an import ban on BOE, claiming that BOE had infringed on Samsung’s intellectual property. All of these factors combined have thus far not let BOE become a part of Apple’s supply chain.

But, let’s be honest, there’s a reason Apple keeps letting BOE try. If the Chinese tech giant can start reliably supplying Apple with excellent displays at a lower cost you bet Apple will switch over. And these new OLED panels seem to be BOE’s most promising opportunity yet.
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

