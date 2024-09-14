Controversial display manufacturer trying to woo Apple surpasses Samsung and LG OLEDs
Apple’s devices ship with excellent displays — except for the low refresh rates — and to do that the company acquires displays from Samsung and LG. But another display manufacturer, Chinese company BOE, has been trying to win Apple’s heart for years. Now, BOE has designed an OLED display that displays richer colors than either Samsung or LG have been able to.
BOE’s new OLED prototype — unveiled at the IPC (Innovation Partner Conference) in Beijing — achieved a whopping 95 percent of BT 2020. In simpler terms, the new displays showed off some very rich colors.
These new OLED panels must look insanely good. | Image credit — BOE
Apple has given BOE a few chances before to join the company’s supply chain, mostly because existing suppliers are allegedly charging too much. But, for some reason, BOE keeps messing up each time.
You see, BOE was actually supposed to supply a large portion of the displays for iPhone 14. But when the company faced a shortage of components it decided to try and sneak in altered designs. Apple, understandably, called off the arrangement when it found out.
