iPhone 16 brings welcome upgrades, but what’s up with that display?

iPhone 16

Apple products have this image of being luxury items in many countries. Where I live, for example, the taxes on Apple devices make them exclusive to the richest people. But if Apple doesn’t want Android users ridiculing their devices they should have at least made thedisplay 90 Hz.The jump from 90 Hz to 120 Hz often doesn’t feel too significant but going from 60 Hz up to 90 Hz is amazing. I believe 90 Hz should be the bare minimum for smartphone displays today. Even budget Chinese phones at one-third the cost of ancome with 90 Hz displays nowadays.That clearly indicates it isn’t too expensive to update older displays to smoother ones. Sure, iPhone displays are more color-accurate and have higher resolutions, but I highly doubt Apple would be hurting for money manufacturing 90 Hz smartphones.