Details on the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G battery come to light
Up Next:
Galaxy A15 5G | Image credit – Samsung
Samsung is getting ready to grow its Galaxy A series, known for its mid-range and entry-level smartphones, with the upcoming Galaxy A16 5G. The phone has popped up online before, and it has just made another appearance.
The Galaxy A16 5G could end up being more of the same compared to the Galaxy A15 5G
A recent report reveals that the Galaxy A16 5G has shown up on the 3C certification website, packing a 4860mAh battery, which will probably be marketed as 5000mAh, just like its predecessor.
The 3C listing points out two battery models, EB-BA166ABY and EB-BA166ABE. As for the device’s charging capabilities, we are left in the dark for now, but it might support up to 25W fast wired charging, the same as the current model.
Galaxy A16 5G on the 3C certification website. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
Previously, two versions of the Galaxy A16 5G popped up on Geekbench. One model, likely destined for Asia or Africa, comes with the Exynos 1330 5G chipset, while the other is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300.
The listing also showed that the Galaxy A16 5G will come with 6GB of RAM and run on Android 14. While storage details weren’t specified, it is likely the phone will offer 128GB or 256GB of internal memory.
In addition to the 5G model, Samsung is also developing a 4G version of the Galaxy A16. This variant will likely use a different chipset, similar to what we saw with the Galaxy A15 4G.
So, aside from the chipset, the Galaxy A16 doesn’t seem to offer many upgrades compared to the Galaxy A15. Perhaps Samsung's approach is, "If it ain't broke, why fix it?" After all, the Galaxy A15, in both its 5G and 4G versions, has been one of the company's top sellers.
The budget-friendly Galaxy A16 is expected to drop in December, and more details should surface soon. I think it’ll be interesting to see whether Samsung focuses on enhancing the budget option or puts more effort into the mid-range segment in the face of the upcoming Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56. Lately, the smartphone market has been polarizing quickly, with more people flocking to either budget or high-end models while the mid-range segment shrinks.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: