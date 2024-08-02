Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy A16 benchmark test confirms upgraded specs

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy A16 benchmark test confirms upgraded specs
Samsung is working on sequels for just about every Galaxy phone, so it’s no surprise that the Galaxy A16 exists. The successor to last year’s Galaxy A15 5G is almost ready for primetime, as the phone has just been spotted online ahead of the official announcement.

What makes the Galaxy A16 5G interesting is that it’s a decent upgrade over the Galaxy A15 5G, unlike the recently leaked Galaxy A06 which doesn’t feature too many changes over the Galaxy A05.

The Galaxy A16 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench, which means that we know a little bit about its hardware. First off, the phone seems to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is a decent upgrade over the Galaxy A15’s MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

The listing also reveals that the Galaxy A16 5G packs 6GB RAM and runs on Android 14. Although there’s mention of the phone’s storage size, we’re probably looking at 128GB and/or 256GB internal memory.

Apart from the 5G model, Samsung is also working on a 4G version of Galaxy A16, which will most likely be powered by a different chipset (just like the Galaxy A15 4G).

Although it’s evident that Samsung wants customers to upgrade to the new model, there’s no telling if the Galaxy A16 5G will feature any other improvements over the Galaxy A15 5G beyond the slightly more powerful processor.

For your information, the Galaxy A15 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery (25W wired charging support), and 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

On the back, the Galaxy A15 5G features a triple camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP) and, as mentioned above, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. Samsung is selling multiple versions of the Galaxy A15 5G based on the amount of memory: 4/128GB, 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless