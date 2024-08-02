Samsung Galaxy A16 benchmark test confirms upgraded specs
Samsung is working on sequels for just about every Galaxy phone, so it’s no surprise that the Galaxy A16 exists. The successor to last year’s Galaxy A15 5G is almost ready for primetime, as the phone has just been spotted online ahead of the official announcement.
What makes the Galaxy A16 5G interesting is that it’s a decent upgrade over the Galaxy A15 5G, unlike the recently leaked Galaxy A06 which doesn’t feature too many changes over the Galaxy A05.
The listing also reveals that the Galaxy A16 5G packs 6GB RAM and runs on Android 14. Although there’s mention of the phone’s storage size, we’re probably looking at 128GB and/or 256GB internal memory.
Although it’s evident that Samsung wants customers to upgrade to the new model, there’s no telling if the Galaxy A16 5G will feature any other improvements over the Galaxy A15 5G beyond the slightly more powerful processor.
For your information, the Galaxy A15 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery (25W wired charging support), and 13-megapixel selfie snapper.
On the back, the Galaxy A15 5G features a triple camera setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP) and, as mentioned above, a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. Samsung is selling multiple versions of the Galaxy A15 5G based on the amount of memory: 4/128GB, 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB.
The Galaxy A16 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench, which means that we know a little bit about its hardware. First off, the phone seems to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is a decent upgrade over the Galaxy A15’s MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.
Apart from the 5G model, Samsung is also working on a 4G version of Galaxy A16, which will most likely be powered by a different chipset (just like the Galaxy A15 4G).
