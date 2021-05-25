Lenovo's iPad Pro 11 alternative is cheaper than even at Walmart

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo
has brought almost its entire lineup of Android tablets to the United States. Although some would say that the Chinese company is trying to copy Apple when it comes to design, well, who doesn't? The Tab P11 Pro resembles Apple's iPad when you look at it from any side, but price-wise, Lenovo's tablet is infinitely cheaper.
But first, let's establish what you'll get if you decide to go for Lenovo's iPad Pro 11
alternative. First off, you'll be getting an 11.5-inch OLED display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution and 350 nits brightness. It can't be compared with the iPad's Retina display, but it's more than decent for what you pay.
On the inside, Lenovo Tab P11 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. There's also a dual-camera setup on the back (13MP+5MP) and an 8-megapixel secondary camera in the front. The tablet is powered by a massive 8,600 mAh battery with fast charging (20W) support.
Now, the best part is that you can get one for just $375 via Walmart
, which means you'll be saving $125 if you hurry. The slate is brand new and comes with a 1-year warranty.
