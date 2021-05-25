Lenovo unveils trio of insanely priced tablets





Since its specs are lower, it makes sense for the price to be lower as well. That being said, the Lenovo Pad 11 will be available for purchase in China for just $170. We don't doubt that these tablets will eventually be released in other countries, so the only thing that we're really curious about is what price they'll have outside China.

The Pad Plus 11 sports a large 11-inch LCD display with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Also, the tablet is powered by a 7,700 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, which should provide up to 12 hours of video playback or up to 12 hours of internet browsing.Lenovo Pad Plus 11 has a 13-megapixel main camera and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The tablet is now available for pre-order for just $250 until May 31.Last but not least, the Pad 11 is the cheapest of the three Lenovo tablets unveiled today. It comes with almost the same hardware configuration as the Pad Plus 11 but replaces the Snapdragon 750G chipset with the Snapdragon 662. Also, instead of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, this one comes with only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.