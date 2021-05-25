$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Tablets Lenovo

Lenovo unveils trio of insanely priced tablets

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 25, 2021, 10:26 PM
Lenovo unveils trio of insanely priced tablets
Although Apple and Samsung are the go-to brands when you're looking for a reliable tablet, the market is full of alternatives if you can't afford either of the two major brands. Even though it's not as popular in the United States, Lenovo is keeping up with the competition thanks to the aggressive pricing of its products.

And with its new trio of insanely priced tablets (via GSMArena), the Chinese company might be able to gain a foothold in the US market. The new Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 is the world's first tablet to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Apart from the powerful processor, Lenovo's top-tier tablet boasts an impressive 11.5-inch OLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pad Pro 2021 features Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, as well as four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The 8,600 mAh battery promises to offer up to 15 hours of video playback or up to 8 hours of internet browsing. More importantly, the tablet features Quick Charge 3.0 support for up to 20W of power.

Other highlights of the Pad Pro 2021 include 6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, dual-camera setup (13MP+5MP), 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. What's really surprising is that all this can be yours for just $390, but only if you pre-order one before May 31.

The next best alternative to the Pad Pro 2021 is the Lenovo Pad Plus 11, another impressive Android tablet that has just been introduced in China. This one is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.


The Pad Plus 11 sports a large 11-inch LCD display with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Also, the tablet is powered by a 7,700 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, which should provide up to 12 hours of video playback or up to 12 hours of internet browsing.

Lenovo Pad Plus 11 has a 13-megapixel main camera and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The tablet is now available for pre-order for just $250 until May 31.

Last but not least, the Pad 11 is the cheapest of the three Lenovo tablets unveiled today. It comes with almost the same hardware configuration as the Pad Plus 11 but replaces the Snapdragon 750G chipset with the Snapdragon 662. Also, instead of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, this one comes with only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.


Since its specs are lower, it makes sense for the price to be lower as well. That being said, the Lenovo Pad 11 will be available for purchase in China for just $170. We don't doubt that these tablets will eventually be released in other countries, so the only thing that we're really curious about is what price they'll have outside China.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Lenovo's iPad Pro 11 alternative is cheaper than even at Walmart
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Lenovo's iPad Pro 11 alternative is cheaper than even at Walmart
-$125
Tidal launches Apple Watch app, adds offline playback
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Tidal launches Apple Watch app, adds offline playback
Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for just $160 via B&H
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for just $160 via B&H
Apple didn't mention that the iOS 14.6 update makes this app run faster
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple didn't mention that the iOS 14.6 update makes this app run faster
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition goes up for pre-order
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition goes up for pre-order
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
by Alan Friedman,  0
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15

Featured stories

Popular stories
Arm's new Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs will give 2022 Android flagships a substantial performance boost
Popular stories
The beastly Asus ROG Phone 5 with 5G is available in the US at a not-so-excessive price
Popular stories
Mini-LED iPad Pro display issues explained: What's "blooming" and is there a fix
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: M1 power, iPadOS drawbacks

Popular stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
These Samsung smartphones will be eligible for Android 12 update
Popular stories
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless