Lenovo unveils trio of insanely priced tablets

Lenovo Pad Plus 11 has a 13-megapixel main camera and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The tablet is now available for pre-order for just $250 until May 31.



Last but not least, the Pad 11 is the cheapest of the three Lenovo tablets unveiled today. It comes with almost the same hardware configuration as the Pad Plus 11 but replaces the Snapdragon 750G chipset with the Snapdragon 662. Also, instead of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, this one comes with only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.





Since its specs are lower, it makes sense for the price to be lower as well. That being said, the Lenovo Pad 11 will be available for purchase in China for just $170. We don't doubt that these tablets will eventually be released in other countries, so the only thing that we're really curious about is what price they'll have outside China. The Pad Plus 11 sports a large 11-inch LCD display with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Also, the tablet is powered by a 7,700 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, which should provide up to 12 hours of video playback or up to 12 hours of internet browsing.

Although Apple and Samsung are the go-to brands when you're looking for a reliable tablet, the market is full of alternatives if you can't afford either of the two major brands. Even though it's not as popular in the United States, Lenovo is keeping up with the competition thanks to the aggressive pricing of its products.And with its new trio of insanely priced tablets (via GSMArena ), the Chinese company might be able to gain a foothold in the US market. The new Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 is the world's first tablet to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Apart from the powerful processor, Lenovo's top-tier tablet boasts an impressive 11.5-inch OLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.The Pad Pro 2021 features Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, as well as four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The 8,600 mAh battery promises to offer up to 15 hours of video playback or up to 8 hours of internet browsing. More importantly, the tablet features Quick Charge 3.0 support for up to 20W of power.Other highlights of the Pad Pro 2021 include 6GB RAM, 128GB expandable storage, dual-camera setup (13MP+5MP), 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. What's really surprising is that all this can be yours for just $390, but only if you pre-order one before May 31.The next best alternative to the Pad Pro 2021 is the Lenovo Pad Plus 11, another impressive Android tablet that has just been introduced in China. This one is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.