Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

It’s not too late to get Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds at a record-low price and save $120

The earbuds rank among the best on the market, making them a steal at their current price.

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Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
A few weeks ago, I shared that Amazon was selling the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds at 40% off, dropping the model in White Smoke under $180. To be honest, I didn’t expect this offer to stay up for grabs for too long, which is why I was pleasantly surprised when I saw that this sweet deal is still available.

Yep! You can still get a pair of some of the best earbuds on the market for less than $180. This saves you a whopping $120, which is definitely a saving you can’t turn a blind eye to. But given that the deal has been available for a while, I urge you to act fast and capitalize as soon as possible, since it might expire soon.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds in White: Save: $120 on Amazon!

$120 off (40%)
The premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds have dropped to under $180 on Amazon thanks to a hefty $120 discount. With excellent sound quality, class‑leading noise cancellation, and dependable battery life, they remain some of the best earbuds you can buy. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Amazon

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As for what you’re getting in return, well, you’re getting a lot, actually. Since these were Bose’s top-of-the-line earphones before the release of the second-generation QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, they deliver premium sound. They also offer head-tracking and three-dimensional audio for an even more immersive experience.

Of course, you’ll also get to enjoy industry-leading ANC, as Bose is one of the companies that deliver some of the best active noise-cancelling on the market. And if that’s not enough, the earbuds bring up to six hours of listening time with Immersive Audio off and up to four with it turned on. Add the case, and you’ll be looking at up to 24 hours of total playback.

All in all, I believe the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are unmissable at their current sub-$180 price. And they become an even bigger temptation the moment you realize you won’t be missing out on a lot of stuff if you opt for these instead of the second-gen model.

In fact, the latest version only adds wireless charging to the case, a new wax guard for the tips, and improved noise suppression via AI for clearer calls. Therefore, if you’re in the market for new high-end earbuds, don’t miss out—save on a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds today!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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