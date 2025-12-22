It’s not too late to get Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds at a record-low price and save $120
The earbuds rank among the best on the market, making them a steal at their current price.
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Yep! You can still get a pair of some of the best earbuds on the market for less than $180. This saves you a whopping $120, which is definitely a saving you can’t turn a blind eye to. But given that the deal has been available for a while, I urge you to act fast and capitalize as soon as possible, since it might expire soon.
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As for what you’re getting in return, well, you’re getting a lot, actually. Since these were Bose’s top-of-the-line earphones before the release of the second-generation QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, they deliver premium sound. They also offer head-tracking and three-dimensional audio for an even more immersive experience.
Of course, you’ll also get to enjoy industry-leading ANC, as Bose is one of the companies that deliver some of the best active noise-cancelling on the market. And if that’s not enough, the earbuds bring up to six hours of listening time with Immersive Audio off and up to four with it turned on. Add the case, and you’ll be looking at up to 24 hours of total playback.
All in all, I believe the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are unmissable at their current sub-$180 price. And they become an even bigger temptation the moment you realize you won’t be missing out on a lot of stuff if you opt for these instead of the second-gen model.
In fact, the latest version only adds wireless charging to the case, a new wax guard for the tips, and improved noise suppression via AI for clearer calls. Therefore, if you’re in the market for new high-end earbuds, don’t miss out—save on a pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds today!
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