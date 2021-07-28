Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Android Picks

The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021
Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever. 

So if you are on a budget and looking for a phone under $300, don’t worry. There are some pretty good options to choose from. Make sure to check out our list of the best Android phones in 2021 as well. Here we go.

These are the best phones under $300




OnePlus Nord N10 5G


OnePlus Nord N10
7.5

OnePlus Nord N10

The Good

  • 90Hz display
  • OxygenOS is perfect for a budget phone
  • Good build quality
  • Decent camera performance
  • Headphone jack
  • Super-competitive price

The Bad

  • Two useless cameras
  • LCD display
  • Uncharacteristically boring design
  • Poor haptics
Deal $299 at OnePlus Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $300 at B&HPhoto
Deal $300 at OnePlus $175 at eBay $302 at Overstock $310 at Newegg

The Nord N10 might be almost a year old, but it still doesn’t give in to the competition in any aspect. Currently retailing at $300, and with the device seeing discounts often, this phone is a solid choice. The Nord N10 rocks a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display with a punch-hole 16MP selfie shooter located in the top left of its screen.

Power-wise, the OnePlus Nord N10 is equipped with a Snapdragon 690 5G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the back is located a quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, as well as a 2MP macro and a depth sensor.

A 4,300mAh battery unit with 30W fast wired charging is present. The Nord N10 5G is one of the few phones left with a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)


Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
8.0

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

The Good

  • Solid performance and upgrade specs
  • Convenient, ergonomic stylus
  • Good cameras

The Bad

  • No NFC
  • Only one year of software updates
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $300 at Motorola $220 at eBay

This is another phone that retails for $299. In comparison with the Nord N10 5G, the Moto G Stylus is a newer and fresher take on the budget phone. It has a 6.8-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The processor is a Snapdragon 678, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Moto G Stylus… of course has one – a stylus I mean, and it also has a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter located in the left corner of the screen. On the back, there is a quad-camera system with a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and just like on the Nord N10, a 2MP macro and a depth sensor.

Like on the Nord N10 5G, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) has kept the headphone jack and card slot. Battery-wise, the phone has a 4,000mAh unit.

Android 10 is present on the Moto G Stylus (2021), with an expected update to Android 11 soon.

TCL 20S


TCL 20S

TCL 20S

Display

6.7 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

64 MP (Quad camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
4GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
$250 at Amazon $386 at eBay

This is the newest phone on this list and also one of the best in terms of value. The TCL 20S retails at $249 and offers a big, 6.7-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole 16MP selfie camera located in the middle.

The 20S has a Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the base variant. On the back, there is a quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

Just like with the previous phones on the list, this one has a headphone jack and expandable storage as well. Another strong point the TCL 20S has going for itself is that it has a large 5,000mAh battery.

The TCL 20S runs Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G


Samsung Galaxy A32
6.5

Samsung Galaxy A32

The Good

  • The battery life is top notch
  • The headphone jack is not extinct here
  • There is a Micro SD card slot
  • There is 5G support
  • The main camera records up to 4K 30fps
  • The front camera is decent

The Bad

  • The display is cheap and of older technology, its quality and resolution are bad
  • The glossy plastic back is a scratch and fingerprint magnet
  • Lack of optical image stabilization on the camera
  • Night mode photos come out noisy
  • The display does not get dim enough in low light
Deal $280 at BestBuy Deal $280 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon
Deal $282 at Samsung Deal $270 at B&HPhoto $175 at eBay $310 at Newegg $350 at Overstock

This budget offering from Samsung retails for $279 and has a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display. While the resolution of the Galaxy A32’s screen is a bit disappointing, it helps make this phone one of the best in terms of battery life, with its chunky 5,000mAh battery.

A quad-camera system is located on the back of the A32 5G, consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front teardrop-style selfie shooter is a 13MP unit.

The Galaxy A32’s 5G capabilities are a strong point when considering which phone on this list to buy. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 5G processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the base version. Surprise, surprise, this phone also rocks a headphone jack and a memory card slot.

The A32 5G runs Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)


Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
7.4

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

The Good

  • Good value
  • Excellent battery life
  • Solid build

The Bad

  • Middling performance
  • No NFC
  • Only one year of software updates
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $250 at Motorola
$129 at eBay

Last but not least, the Moto G Power retails for $199 for the 32GB version, making it the cheapest phone on this list. The 64GB version retails for $249. The Moto G Power features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera.

A triple-camera system is located on the back, with a 48MP main shooter, a 2MP macro, and a depth sensor. The Moto G Power’s power (see what I did there?) comes from a Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 3 or 4GB of RAM depending on the storage version.

Just like the other phones on this list, this one has a headphone jack and expandable storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging keeps the lights on. The large battery unit and efficient processor of the Motorola Moto G Power makes it one of the longest-lasting phones on this list.

Android 10 is present on the Moto G Power (2021).

In conclusion


These were the best phones for less than $300. Of course, some compromises have to be made for a phone to fit in this price range, but nowadays, you compromise on a lot less than you used to in this price category. The best overall is definitely the OnePlus Nord N10, with its great performance, cameras, screen, and battery life. TCL's new offering should also be on your shortlist, while Motorola and Samsung offer excellent value. Keep in mind that there are lots of upcoming budget models and we will update this pick regularly, so stay tuned!

You might also like:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless