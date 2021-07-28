The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever.





So if you are on a budget and looking for a phone under $300, don’t worry. There are some pretty good options to choose from. Make sure to check out our list of the best Android phones in 2021 as well. Here we go.





OnePlus Nord N10 5G — great performance and value for money

Motorola Moto G Stylus — a phone with a big display that checks all the boxes

TCL 20S — TCL's new great value phone

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G — a 5G smartphone with great battery life

Motorola Moto G Power — an excellent phone for its price point



OnePlus Nord N10 5G

7.5 OnePlus Nord N10 The Good 90Hz display

OxygenOS is perfect for a budget phone

Good build quality

Decent camera performance

Headphone jack

Super-competitive price The Bad Two useless cameras

LCD display

Uncharacteristically boring design

Poor haptics

The Nord N10 might be almost a year old, but it still doesn’t give in to the competition in any aspect. Currently retailing at $300, and with the device seeing discounts often, this phone is a solid choice. The Nord N10 rocks a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD display with a punch-hole 16MP selfie shooter located in the top left of its screen.



Power-wise, the



A 4,300mAh battery unit with 30W fast wired charging is present. The Nord N10 5G is one of the few phones left with a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage.



Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

8.0 Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) The Good Solid performance and upgrade specs

Convenient, ergonomic stylus

Good cameras The Bad No NFC

This is another phone that retails for $299. In comparison with the Nord N10 5G, the Moto G Stylus is a newer and fresher take on the budget phone. It has a 6.8-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The processor is a Snapdragon 678, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



The Moto G Stylus… of course has one – a stylus I mean, and it also has a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter located in the left corner of the screen. On the back, there is a quad-camera system with a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and just like on the Nord N10, a 2MP macro and a depth sensor.



Like on the Nord N10 5G, the



Android 10 is present on the Moto G Stylus (2021), with an expected update to Android 11 soon.



TCL 20S

TCL 20S Display 6.7 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)

16 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

4GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs

This is the newest phone on this list and also one of the best in terms of value. The TCL 20S retails at $249 and offers a big, 6.7-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole 16MP selfie camera located in the middle.



The 20S has a Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the base variant. On the back, there is a quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.



Just like with the previous phones on the list, this one has a headphone jack and expandable storage as well. Another strong point the TCL 20S has going for itself is that it has a large 5,000mAh battery.



The TCL 20S runs Android 11 out of the box.



Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

6.5 Samsung Galaxy A32 The Good The battery life is top notch

The headphone jack is not extinct here

There is a Micro SD card slot

There is 5G support

The main camera records up to 4K 30fps

The front camera is decent The Bad The display is cheap and of older technology, its quality and resolution are bad

The glossy plastic back is a scratch and fingerprint magnet

Lack of optical image stabilization on the camera

Night mode photos come out noisy

The display does not get dim enough in low light

This budget offering from



A quad-camera system is located on the back of the A32 5G, consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front teardrop-style selfie shooter is a 13MP unit.



The Galaxy A32’s 5G capabilities are a strong point when considering which phone on this list to buy. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 720 5G processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for the base version. Surprise, surprise, this phone also rocks a headphone jack and a memory card slot.



The A32 5G runs Android 11 out of the box.



Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

7.4 Motorola Moto G Power (2021) The Good Good value

Excellent battery life

Solid build The Bad Middling performance

No NFC

Only one year of software updates

Last but not least, the Moto G Power retails for $199 for the 32GB version, making it the cheapest phone on this list. The 64GB version retails for $249. The Moto G Power features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera.



A triple-camera system is located on the back, with a 48MP main shooter, a 2MP macro, and a depth sensor. The Moto G Power’s power (see what I did there?) comes from a Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 3 or 4GB of RAM depending on the storage version.



Just like the other phones on this list, this one has a headphone jack and expandable storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging keeps the lights on. The large battery unit and efficient processor of the Motorola Moto G Power makes it one of the longest-lasting phones on this list.



In conclusion





These were the best phones for less than $300. Of course, some compromises have to be made for a phone to fit in this price range, but nowadays, you compromise on a lot less than you used to in this price category. The best overall is definitely the OnePlus Nord N10, with its great performance, cameras, screen, and battery life. TCL's new offering should also be on your shortlist, while Motorola and Samsung offer excellent value. Keep in mind that there are lots of upcoming budget models and we will update this pick regularly, so stay tuned!





