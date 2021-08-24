Best phones under $200 - updated August 2021















Motorola Moto G Power (2021) 7.4 Motorola Moto G Power (2021) The Good Good value

Excellent battery life

Solid build The Bad Middling performance

No NFC

Only one year of software updates

We kick off this list with this battery life beast. The 2021 Moto G Power’s power comes from a big 5,000mAh battery which can last you two whole days. The design of this phone is not bad either, as it has a trendy punch-hole camera and a big 6.6-inch LCD display.



The Moto G Power (2021) also has a good Snapdragon 662 processor, which is combined with either 3 or 4GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage. It has a triple-camera system, with a 48MP main shooter that can produce some nice-looking pictures. The Moto battery champ also features a headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot for convenience. The base version of this phone retails for $199.99, but you can often find it with a discount.



Nokia G20 Nokia G20 Display 6.5 inches



Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

8 MP front Hardware Mediatek G35

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, microSDXC Battery 5050 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs

Behold the budget king, this HMD Global Nokia phone has the best specs for its price. Retailing at just under $200, the Nokia G20 has a pretty good 6.52-inch display and a wonderful 48MP camera setup. It is also good in terms of battery life, with its big, 5,050mAh unit.



The design of the Nokia G20 is among the best on this list. This phone looks fresh and well built, which is another key selling point. It packs a powerful MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage. Тhis phone has a MicroSD card slot, a headphone jack, and dual-SIM support.



Overall, the Nokia G20 is really easy to recommend to anyone, its only problem is that it is not available with a carrier plan in the US, but it is available to buy from most of the big retailers.



Samsung Galaxy A12 Samsung Galaxy A12 Display 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels

Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

8 MP front Hardware Mediatek Helio P35

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, microSDXC Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 10

Samsung One UI UI View full specs

Who would have thought years ago that you will be able to buy a new phone from Samsung’s Galaxy A series for just $179? That’s right, the Galaxy A12 comes at a very appealing price. While we must admit that it is made out of cheap materials, it packs plenty of specs for you to consider buying it. The Galaxy A12 has a good, 6.5-inch LCD display and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.



It is also powerful, with its MediaTek P35 processor being more than capable of dealing with your everyday tasks. The Galaxy A12’s downside is that it only has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable though, and it also comes with a headphone jack, just like the other phones on this list. This phone’s 48MP main camera produces good pictures with punchy colors. If you are a fan of Samsung’s One UI and look for a phone with good value, then this one's for you.



Motorola Moto G Fast Motorola Moto G Fast Display 6.4 inches

1560 x 720 pixels

60Hz Refresh rate Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 4000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs

Even though this Motorola phone is now a year old, it still holds its ground against the competition. Design-wise it looks modern enough, so you don’t have to worry about its age. Motorola’s second offering on this list has a good 6.4-inch LCD display and a 4,000mAh battery. The Moto G Fast together with the next phone on this list have the best processor among phones under $200, a Snapdragon 665. It also has a nice triple-camera setup, with a 16MP main camera that can produce some good photos.



Where this phone’s age shows is its memory size. It only comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which are both on the low side. At least the storage is expandable and the phone has a headphone jack. Currently, the Motorola Moto G Fast retails for $200, but can be found at a discount.



TCL 20SE TCL 20 SE Display 6.8 inches

1640 x 720 pixels

Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

13 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, microSDXC Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

TCL UI View full specs

The TCL 20SE has a big 6.82-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It also has a good 48MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The 20SE also has a teardrop-style 8MP selfie shooter too.



This phone comes with a Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage. The TCL 20SE will also last you at least a day, with its chunky 5,000mAh battery. It also has a headphone jack, so what’s not to like?



Nokia 3.4 Nokia 3.4 Display 6.4 inches

1560 x 720 pixels

Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 4000 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs

Last but not least, HMD Global’s Nokia 3.4. This phone is almost a year old, but it still offers great value, especially with it retailing for only $169. The Nokia 3.4 is well built, has a modern design, sturdy feel, and a big display. Its Snapdragon 460 processor is not the best in its class, but it gets the job done. A 4,000mAh battery can give you up to two days of battery life.



The Nokia 3.4's cameras are not the greatest, but considering its price we will let that one slide. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage and is available to purchase at most US online stores, including Amazon. If you are looking for a second phone with a long-lasting battery or a phone for your kid, then this one is a great choice.









In conclusion





If you don't want to empty your pockets for a phone that you're going to change in two or three years anyway, you have plenty of good choices, as it looks like big smartphone manufactures have you covered. The phones on this list are far from bad. Actually, most of them are pretty good. Cheap phones are definitely better than ever before, with their modern design, big displays, amazing battery life, and best of all - accessible pricing. We also recommend these if you have a kid or an older relative, as these groups of people often need a phone that just works and lasts them long between charges, not a phone retailing for almost $1000 that has a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP camera.





In a world of $1000 phones, we often forget about cheap phones. These are very overshadowed, which is understandable, but that does not make them bad in any way. The truth is there are a lot of good phones for under $200. These devices should not be underestimated, as they pack good features at a fair price, and a lot of people don't necessarily have thousands of dollars to spend on a smartphone.So if you only have around $200 for a phone, but you do not want to end up buying a new one in a year, these are your best choices.