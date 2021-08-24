Best phones under $200 - updated August 2021

Best phones under $200 - updated August 20210
These are the best phones under $200
- Motorola Moto G Power (2021) — best battery life
- Nokia G20 — best value and good design
- Samsung Galaxy A12 — OneUI for cheap
- Motorola Moto G Fast — sturdy built
- TCL 20SE — nice design
- Nokia 3.4 — good value
Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
We kick off this list with this battery life beast. The 2021 Moto G Power’s power comes from a big 5,000mAh battery which can last you two whole days. The design of this phone is not bad either, as it has a trendy punch-hole camera and a big 6.6-inch LCD display.
Nokia G20
Behold the budget king, this HMD Global Nokia phone has the best specs for its price. Retailing at just under $200, the Nokia G20 has a pretty good 6.52-inch display and a wonderful 48MP camera setup. It is also good in terms of battery life, with its big, 5,050mAh unit.
The design of the Nokia G20 is among the best on this list. This phone looks fresh and well built, which is another key selling point. It packs a powerful MediaTek Helio G35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage. Тhis phone has a MicroSD card slot, a headphone jack, and dual-SIM support.
Samsung Galaxy A12
Who would have thought years ago that you will be able to buy a new phone from Samsung’s Galaxy A series for just $179? That’s right, the Galaxy A12 comes at a very appealing price. While we must admit that it is made out of cheap materials, it packs plenty of specs for you to consider buying it. The Galaxy A12 has a good, 6.5-inch LCD display and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.
It is also powerful, with its MediaTek P35 processor being more than capable of dealing with your everyday tasks. The Galaxy A12’s downside is that it only has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable though, and it also comes with a headphone jack, just like the other phones on this list. This phone’s 48MP main camera produces good pictures with punchy colors. If you are a fan of Samsung’s One UI and look for a phone with good value, then this one's for you.
Motorola Moto G Fast
Even though this Motorola phone is now a year old, it still holds its ground against the competition. Design-wise it looks modern enough, so you don’t have to worry about its age. Motorola’s second offering on this list has a good 6.4-inch LCD display and a 4,000mAh battery. The Moto G Fast together with the next phone on this list have the best processor among phones under $200, a Snapdragon 665. It also has a nice triple-camera setup, with a 16MP main camera that can produce some good photos.
Where this phone’s age shows is its memory size. It only comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which are both on the low side. At least the storage is expandable and the phone has a headphone jack. Currently, the Motorola Moto G Fast retails for $200, but can be found at a discount.
TCL 20SE
The TCL 20SE has a big 6.82-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It also has a good 48MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. The 20SE also has a teardrop-style 8MP selfie shooter too.
This phone comes with a Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage. The TCL 20SE will also last you at least a day, with its chunky 5,000mAh battery. It also has a headphone jack, so what’s not to like?
Nokia 3.4
Last but not least, HMD Global’s Nokia 3.4. This phone is almost a year old, but it still offers great value, especially with it retailing for only $169. The Nokia 3.4 is well built, has a modern design, sturdy feel, and a big display. Its Snapdragon 460 processor is not the best in its class, but it gets the job done. A 4,000mAh battery can give you up to two days of battery life.
The Nokia 3.4’s cameras are not the greatest, but considering its price we will let that one slide. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage and is available to purchase at most US online stores, including Amazon. If you are looking for a second phone with a long-lasting battery or a phone for your kid, then this one is a great choice.
In conclusion
If you don't want to empty your pockets for a phone that you're going to change in two or three years anyway, you have plenty of good choices, as it looks like big smartphone manufactures have you covered. The phones on this list are far from bad. Actually, most of them are pretty good. Cheap phones are definitely better than ever before, with their modern design, big displays, amazing battery life, and best of all - accessible pricing. We also recommend these if you have a kid or an older relative, as these groups of people often need a phone that just works and lasts them long between charges, not a phone retailing for almost $1000 that has a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP camera.
