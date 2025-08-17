Pixel Watch 4 vs Pixel Watch 3: All the expected differences

If there is one thing that surprised us about the Pixel Watch, it was just how persistent Google turned out to be with it.





We are not saying this with bad feelings at all, but knowing Google's history with killing various products, we almost didn't believe the Pixel Watch will persevere.





It did, and it's now on its fourth generation since the launch of the original Pixel Watch in 2022. So what's new in the Pixel Watch 4





Pixel Watch 4 in 41mm (small) and 45mm (large) sizes. Well, it's definitely not the looks as Google has kept the round look, the domed glass and even its quirky quick-swap mechanism for the straps. Last year's Pixel Watch 3 finally answered the call for a bigger model, so we have no reasons to doubt that we'll see ain 41mm (small) and 45mm (large) sizes.





But the other big change that leaks paint is Google, fixing yet another pain point. Pixel Watches so far were not repairable, and the Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to be the first one.





We have also seen a new charging system in leaks, a slight increase in thickness and a few new health and fitness features.





Pixel Watch 4 vs Pixel Watch 3: expected differences

Slightly thicker (14.3mm vs 12.3mm)

Slightly thinner bezels

New charging cradle, faster charging speeds

Possibly a brighter screen

Slightly bigger batteries

New Breathing Emergencies feature

Revamped strength training experience

Gemini AI (of course)

Probable - dual-band GPS

Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: things that have stayed the same Likely using the same chipset, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

Possible - same RAM and Storage (2/32GB)

Possible - same IP68/5ATM water and dust resistance

Same hardware sensors

Possible - same prices ($350 for 41mm, $400 for 45mm base model)



Design & Sizes Unchanged design



Not much to discuss here — it seems that Google is sticking with the same design style for the Pixel Watch 4 , which means it's unapologetically round and domed.

We've already mentioned in the past how this reminds us of some iconic JungHans time pieces.

The big news is the rumored repairability for the Pixel Watch 4 . Being able to easily replace the screen and/or battery would be absolutely great. In case you didn't know, a Pixel Watch with a cracked screen in the past would just get replaced with a new one with Google, which is just an absurdity.

We are also expected to keep the same sizes at 41mm and 45mm. Last year, Google bragged about the 45mm having 40% more screen space, so we expect the same this year.





The display sizes might get a slight bump if the rumor for thinner bezels is true. The Pixel Watch 3 currently comes with a 1.2-inch screen in the 41mm version and 1.4-inch screen in the 45mm model.









We have also seen the leaked colors. The case is expected to come in the following colors:

Black

Silver

Gold

NEW! Moonstone (matching the color of Pixel 10 Pro)





When it comes to straps, we see an even bigger variety with a striking limoncello (yellow) strap that looks really cool.



