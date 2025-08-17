Pixel Watch 4 vs Pixel Watch 3: All the expected differences
Will there be enough reasons for Pixel Watch owners to upgrade?
If there is one thing that surprised us about the Pixel Watch, it was just how persistent Google turned out to be with it.
We are not saying this with bad feelings at all, but knowing Google's history with killing various products, we almost didn't believe the Pixel Watch will persevere.
It did, and it's now on its fourth generation since the launch of the original Pixel Watch in 2022. So what's new in the Pixel Watch 4?
Well, it's definitely not the looks as Google has kept the round look, the domed glass and even its quirky quick-swap mechanism for the straps. Last year's Pixel Watch 3 finally answered the call for a bigger model, so we have no reasons to doubt that we'll see a Pixel Watch 4 in 41mm (small) and 45mm (large) sizes.
But the other big change that leaks paint is Google, fixing yet another pain point. Pixel Watches so far were not repairable, and the Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to be the first one.
We have also seen a new charging system in leaks, a slight increase in thickness and a few new health and fitness features.
Pixel Watch 4 vs Pixel Watch 3: expected differences
- Slightly thicker (14.3mm vs 12.3mm)
- Slightly thinner bezels
- New charging cradle, faster charging speeds
- Possibly a brighter screen
- Slightly bigger batteries
- New Breathing Emergencies feature
- Revamped strength training experience
- Gemini AI (of course)
- Probable - dual-band GPS
Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: things that have stayed the same
- Likely using the same chipset, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
- Possible - same RAM and Storage (2/32GB)
- Possible - same IP68/5ATM water and dust resistance
- Same hardware sensors
- Possible - same prices ($350 for 41mm, $400 for 45mm base model)
Table of Contents:
- Design and Sizes
- Bands
- Software
- Battery and Charging
- Models and Prices
- Voice Calls and Haptics
- Specs
- Summary
Design & Sizes
Unchanged design
Not much to discuss here — it seems that Google is sticking with the same design style for the Pixel Watch 4, which means it's unapologetically round and domed.
We've already mentioned in the past how this reminds us of some iconic JungHans time pieces.
The big news is the rumored repairability for the Pixel Watch 4. Being able to easily replace the screen and/or battery would be absolutely great. In case you didn't know, a Pixel Watch with a cracked screen in the past would just get replaced with a new one with Google, which is just an absurdity.
We are also expected to keep the same sizes at 41mm and 45mm. Last year, Google bragged about the 45mm having 40% more screen space, so we expect the same this year.
The display sizes might get a slight bump if the rumor for thinner bezels is true. The Pixel Watch 3 currently comes with a 1.2-inch screen in the 41mm version and 1.4-inch screen in the 45mm model.
We have also seen the leaked colors. The case is expected to come in the following colors:
- Black
- Silver
- Gold
- NEW! Moonstone (matching the color of Pixel 10 Pro)
When it comes to straps, we see an even bigger variety with a striking limoncello (yellow) strap that looks really cool.
Bands
The same proprietary quick-swap system
Luckily, Google has been consistent with its custom quick-swap system for straps.
That means that early buyers who have a collection of straps will be able to easily use their bands on the Pixel Watch 4.
Just remember that the size of the actual straps is different between the smaller (41mm) and larger (45mm) models.
Pixel Watches in the past have come with two sizes of the same band included in the box. The small size of each strap fits wrists with a 150-185 mmcircumference,e and the large size goes with wrists with a 165-215 mm circumference.
Software & Features
New software tricks, old hardware clothes
The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to arrive with Wear OS 6, with the new Expressive design tweaks.
Google calls the UI design Material 3 Expressive, and it comes with smoother scrolling, buttons and notifications that react when they reach the display edge and buttons that grow larger when you tap them. Dynamic theming will match colors from the watch face across other UI elements.
Wear OS 6 alone is expected to also deliver a 10% battery life boost.
Of course, the big star of the Wear OS 6 show will be Gemini. The much smarter AI assistant is expected to be baked in deep in the system. We are yet to see what clever uses Google has figured out, but the main will without a doubt be just getting much smarter replies to your questions.
As you can see on the color images above, there is also a clever new watch face (we expect more than one new watch face).
As far as the health sensors, the Pixel Watch 4 should use the same one as the previous generation.
On the hardware side, it's possible that we get dual-band GPS, which was missing on the previous generation.
But what about the new health and fitness features? First, here is a recap of what we got with the previous models.
Pixel Watch 3 new health features:
- Loss of Pulse
- More accurate HR algorithm
Pixel Watch 2 new health features:
- Skin temperature
- Continuous body response (cEDA)
- Passive irregular heart rhythm warning
The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to add "Breathing Emergencies", which will use the SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels and alert users for potential breathing issues.
Battery and Charging
Faster charging is a big deal
With a slightly thicker body, it's only natural to expect a slightly bigger battery inside the Pixel Watch 4, and thankfully that's what we are expected to get.
Here is a quick comparison of battery sizes in recent Pixel Watch models:
|Smaller model
|Bigger model
|Pixel Watch 4 (41mm):
327 mAh
+7%
|Pixel Watch 4 (45mm):
459 mAh
+9%
|Pixel Watch 3 (41mm):
307 mAh
|Pixel Watch 3 (45mm):
420 mAh
|Pixel Watch 2 (41mm):
306 mAh
|-
|Pixel Watch (41mm):
294 mAh
|-
The Pixel Watch 4 comes with a 7% bigger battery for the smaller version and 9% bigger battery for the larger model, all compared to the Pixel Watch 3.
Both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 2 had a Battery Saver mode, which promised 36 hours on a single charge, and we are yet to see what numbers will the Pixel Watch 4 pull.
Models and Prices
As far as options and configurations, you basically have the two sizes, the small 41mm one and the larger 45mm one, and then you can choose to buy a Wi-Fi only model or a version with LTE. The latter LTE version is now expected to be cheaper. Last year, adding LTE was $100 on top of the Wi-Fi model, while with the Pixel Watch 4 the LTE upgrade will be just $50.
Below, you can find a breakdown of the prices:
Pixel Watch 4 prices*:
- Pixel Watch 4 41mm Wi-Fi from $350 (add $50 for LTE)
- Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi from $400 (add $50 for LTE)
Summary
The Pixel Watch 4 actually looks like an exciting upgrade, if the rumors are true.
Sure, the design stays the same, but the possibility of faster charging and improved battery life are very exciting. While not game-changing, having a repairable watch also sounds like a very sensible upgrade.
We are yet to hear more about the functionality and new features in detail, so stay tuned for that. We'll be updating this article with all the official details right after the August 20th announcement.
