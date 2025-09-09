iPhone 17 launch event
Best of IFA 2025: Huge tablets, thin foldables, and AI translation earbuds!
Here are the best gadgets from IFA 2025
Berlin, Germany
As one of the biggest technological fairs in Europe is drawing to a close, we're here to give you some of the most interesting gadgets we saw during our time in Berlin. Even though smartphone launches were scarce this year, we still got the Galaxy S25 FE as the main lead at Samsung's booth, along with the new Tab S11 slates.
The wider adoption of the Qi2 wireless standard has motivated many companies to come up with interesting and helpful accessories, like the MagFlow series from Ugreen.
Earbuds were pretty strong this year, with interesting models featuring AI translation, and we were also impressed by the transformable wireless mic from BOYA.
The star of the show, phone-wise, was the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung brought its 2025 lineup to IFA and used the event as a stage to launch the new Galaxy S25 FE model, alongside two new tablets.
The Z Fold 7 is properly thin, very powerful, and also as stylish as they come. We have a detailed review you can check out, but if you want the best foldable phone, you either go for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or, alternatively, grab an Honor Magic V5. Which brings us to the next entry.
There's a dispute about which one of these two is the world's thinnest foldable—the Honor Magic V5 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. It really depends on where exactly you measure the device or even what color and finish the specific model has, but these are petty details.
What's important is that foldables are now as thin and as lightweight as conventional candy bar phones. And the Honor Magic V5 is no exception. This foldable weighs just 217 grams, and it's 8.8 mm thick—that's Galaxy S25 Ultra territory.
Check out our full review for more details, but long story short, foldables can now really replace your conventional non-folding phone. If you're willing to pay the price, of course.
If you thought tablets were dead, think again. Samsung launched two new devices under the Galaxy Tab S11 name, and they are very much alive and kicking. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a humongous 14.6-inch desktop replacement slate with some really neat features on board.
Samsung redesigned the S Pen for this one and also changed the position where it magnetically attaches to the slate. There's a new and powerful processor inside and some DeX magic as well. Check out our hands-on preview for more info.
We're living in the AI era, and you can see this abbreviation practically everywhere. What's really interesting about BOYA's Magic microphone, though, is that it has two ribbon-style clip-on mics inside the main body.
Qi2 is big this year! The wireless charging standard is getting more and more popular, especially after the Pixel 10 series launched with support for the standard. What is Qi2? Simply put, it's the Android version of MagSafe—a wireless charging standard with up to 25W of power and magnets for perfect alignment.
Ugreen is the first company to launch a Qi2.2 power bank, which offers 10,000 mAh and the aforementioned 25W of wireless power transfer. It's great for your new Pixel 10!
Insta360 is shaping up to be the biggest GoPro competitor, and the X5 Action Camera is one of the coolest products the company brought to IFA this year.
This little puppy can shoot 8K 360-degree videos at 30 frames per second and has three processors. To top it all off, AI algorithms take care of framing and low-light shooting. The X5 is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
In terms of bang for your buck, Earfun unveiled at IFA a great, almost unbeatable, contender. The new Air Pro 4+ are noise-canceling wireless earbuds that cost just around $100. They come with 10 mm dynamic drivers, six microphones, and up to 54 hours of continuous play.
We tested them at IFA, and they sound pretty good, especially in AI-enhanced noise-canceling mode.
Another cool Qi2 accessory debuted at IFA in the form of the ESR CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station. It's a Qi2.2 and MagSafe-compatible accessory that features a real fan to cool down the device while charging (the fan is super quiet, under 25 dB).
We're all waiting for the Babel Fish, the ultimate translator from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Thanks to the Timekettle W4 Pro, we're one step closer to this dream. Many companies have attempted real-life in-ear translation, but these earbuds take this to the next level.
You can give one bud to a foreigner and have a relatively smooth conversation, or you can use the pair to instantly translate videos or audio materials or participate in meetings.
Finally, at the Bose-imbued affordable sound end, we find a great pair of earbuds by Baseus. It's the XP1 model, and it retails for just $129.99. For that price you get Dolby Spatial Audio and adaptive ANC that can reduce noise up to -50 dB. For in-ear headphones, this is a lot.
Table of contents:
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 7
- Honor Magic V5
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series
- Boya - BOYA Magic - transformable wireless mic
- Ugreen - MagFlow Qi2 magnetic accessories
- Insta360 X5 Action Camera
- Earfun Air Pro 4
- ESR - CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station
- Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds
- Baseus XP1 earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
The star of the show, phone-wise, was the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung brought its 2025 lineup to IFA and used the event as a stage to launch the new Galaxy S25 FE model, alongside two new tablets.
The Z Fold 7 is properly thin, very powerful, and also as stylish as they come. We have a detailed review you can check out, but if you want the best foldable phone, you either go for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or, alternatively, grab an Honor Magic V5. Which brings us to the next entry.
Honor Magic V5
There's a dispute about which one of these two is the world's thinnest foldable—the Honor Magic V5 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. It really depends on where exactly you measure the device or even what color and finish the specific model has, but these are petty details.
What's important is that foldables are now as thin and as lightweight as conventional candy bar phones. And the Honor Magic V5 is no exception. This foldable weighs just 217 grams, and it's 8.8 mm thick—that's Galaxy S25 Ultra territory.
Check out our full review for more details, but long story short, foldables can now really replace your conventional non-folding phone. If you're willing to pay the price, of course.
Galaxy Tab S11 Series
If you thought tablets were dead, think again. Samsung launched two new devices under the Galaxy Tab S11 name, and they are very much alive and kicking. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a humongous 14.6-inch desktop replacement slate with some really neat features on board.
Samsung redesigned the S Pen for this one and also changed the position where it magnetically attaches to the slate. There's a new and powerful processor inside and some DeX magic as well. Check out our hands-on preview for more info.
BOYA Magic—transformable AI-powered microphone
We're living in the AI era, and you can see this abbreviation practically everywhere. What's really interesting about BOYA's Magic microphone, though, is that it has two ribbon-style clip-on mics inside the main body.
They can record separate channels, and the AI comes in when you need that sweet noise suppression. The Magic Mic can remove up to 40 dB of unwanted noise. This mic has many shapes and forms, and thanks to the standard mount, can be used as a desktop mic and a camera mic as well.
Ugreen MagFlow—the world's first Qi2.2 power bank
Qi2 is big this year! The wireless charging standard is getting more and more popular, especially after the Pixel 10 series launched with support for the standard. What is Qi2? Simply put, it's the Android version of MagSafe—a wireless charging standard with up to 25W of power and magnets for perfect alignment.
Ugreen is the first company to launch a Qi2.2 power bank, which offers 10,000 mAh and the aforementioned 25W of wireless power transfer. It's great for your new Pixel 10!
Insta360 X5 Action Camera
Insta360 is shaping up to be the biggest GoPro competitor, and the X5 Action Camera is one of the coolest products the company brought to IFA this year.
This little puppy can shoot 8K 360-degree videos at 30 frames per second and has three processors. To top it all off, AI algorithms take care of framing and low-light shooting. The X5 is compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Earfun Air Pro 4+
In terms of bang for your buck, Earfun unveiled at IFA a great, almost unbeatable, contender. The new Air Pro 4+ are noise-canceling wireless earbuds that cost just around $100. They come with 10 mm dynamic drivers, six microphones, and up to 54 hours of continuous play.
We tested them at IFA, and they sound pretty good, especially in AI-enhanced noise-canceling mode.
ESR CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station
Another cool Qi2 accessory debuted at IFA in the form of the ESR CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station. It's a Qi2.2 and MagSafe-compatible accessory that features a real fan to cool down the device while charging (the fan is super quiet, under 25 dB).
Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds
We're all waiting for the Babel Fish, the ultimate translator from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Thanks to the Timekettle W4 Pro, we're one step closer to this dream. Many companies have attempted real-life in-ear translation, but these earbuds take this to the next level.
You can give one bud to a foreigner and have a relatively smooth conversation, or you can use the pair to instantly translate videos or audio materials or participate in meetings.
We tested it, and it works with most popular languages, although the W4 Pro didn't recognize Bulgarian. Sad.
Baseus XP1 earbuds
Finally, at the Bose-imbued affordable sound end, we find a great pair of earbuds by Baseus. It's the XP1 model, and it retails for just $129.99. For that price you get Dolby Spatial Audio and adaptive ANC that can reduce noise up to -50 dB. For in-ear headphones, this is a lot.
